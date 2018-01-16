‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Reveals Rare Throwback Photo

Theo Rossi shared a throwback photo on Saturday, giving fans a rare glimpse into his upbringing.

In the adorable photo, the future Sons of Anarchy star and his sister Danielle smiled for the camera as only small children can. The old pic was framed in a thick brown frame stacked atop a Neil Gaiman book.

“Get it together KID!!” Rossi captioned the photo, poking fun at his hair with the hashtags #HairOnFleek, #BackInTheDay and #Throwback.

Friends and fans commented on the cute post, laughing along with Rossi at the old photo.

“So cute,” one person wrote.

“Way too adorable,” another said.

“Danielle’s face literally hasn’t changed,” someone else said, referring to his sister.

“At least you didn’t have a bowl haircut,” another wrote.

Rossi revealed last year that even though Sons of Anarchy, where he found his breakout role, is no more, the cast still keeps in touch.

“We still talk and love each other and we champion each other’s success,” Rossi continued, revealing that the cast of SOA still text each other, support one another at premieres and are even on an email thread. “It’s not fake. We went through and we did this low-budget TV show that was accepted by the masses for seven to eight years. And we all had a very blue-collar attitude toward work. We’ve all started in much smaller positions, so now we get to take that into the next level of our careers, so that’s exciting.”

Fans of SOA were excited to learn earlier this month that Mayans MC, the spinoff series of Sons of Anarchy, was officially ordered for a full season by FX.

Ten episodes of the new series will premiere in late summer or early fall, the cable network announced.

The spinoff is set after the events of the SOA finale and follows a new recruit named EZ Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) as he pledges to the Mayans motorcycle club, which alternated between friend and foe of SAMCRO throughout the original series’ seven-season run.

Fresh out of prison, EZ must “carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” a press release following the announcement teased.

There have been no mentions of cameos by former SOA characters like Rossi’s Juice, but in order for them to appear in the spin-off they’d have to be alive after SOA‘s grisly final season — which fans will remember leaves pretty few options (including Juice).

Emilio Rivera, who played Marcus Alverez in both SOA and the upcoming Mayans MC pilot, offered his congratulations to his career family following FX’s announcement.

Rivera’s post included mentions to series creator Kurt Sutter and the show’s actors, both rookies and veterans.

“Season 1 coming at You real soon…” he wrote on Instagram.