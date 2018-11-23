‘Sons of Anarchy’ Is Leaving Netflix, and Fans Are Not OK

Sons of Anarchy is going to be leaving Netflix in December, and fans of the biker drama are not OK with it.

All seven seasons of the show will exit the streaming service on Dec. 1, leaving users with less than a month to catch up or re-watch the series before it’s gone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, Sons of Anarchy fans have taken to social media to express their frustration that the show will no longer be available to freely stream on Netflix.

WHY IS NETFLIX TAKING OFF SONS OF ANARCHY — kayla-ashley ♡ (@_kaylash) November 4, 2018

“Netflix losing Sons of Anarchy is the worst thing to happen to me in the last 30 minutes,” fan tweeted.

“[Netflix,] WHAT DO YOU MEAN SONS OF ANARCHY IS ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 12/1?! YOU CANNOT TAKE IT DOWN. JAX TELLER WOULDN’T STAND FOR THIS,” someone else exclaimed.

i cant believe @netflix is taking out @SonsofAnarchy what am i gonna do with my life😒 pic.twitter.com/DxTja7oCIH — J (@LiveBreathJoBro) November 7, 2018

“i have less than a month to finish [six] seasons of Sons of Anarchy before netflix takes it away… omg wish me luck,” another person wrote.

“They are taking Sons Of Anarchy off of [Netflix] WTH they take all the good things away,” a fourth fan lamented.

@netflix how could y’all plan to take Sons of Anarchy off next month #SonsOfAnarchy pic.twitter.com/zTX7DcA8qd — Raven 👻 (@RavenGillians) November 7, 2018

Sons of Anarchy ran on FX from 2008 to 2014, airing a total of 92 episodes before its end.

Series creator Kurt Sutter later went on to develop the spinoff series Mayans M.C., which just aired its season one finale on the same network.

In a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sutter opened up the new series and shared how he felt about diving head first back into the SoA world.

“I just wanted to make sure I was doing it for the right reasons,” Sutter confessed. “I came into this project with a sense of, like, ‘OK, this is a thing that makes sense and I need to work and how do we do this.’ And it was [Mayans co-creator] Elgin James’ excitement about this world and this project that really made me excited about TV again.”

“I didn’t think that it made creative sense to be the sole voice of a show that takes place in an entirely different culture,” he added. “I’d seen buddies of mine — great writers — try to do it on other shows and have failed miserably. So, I knew that I wanted to find a writer of color who knows the world and I met with a lot of writers, both men and women.”

Fans still have a few more weeks to queue up Sons of Anarchy on Netflix before its taken down.