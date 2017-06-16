Kurt Sutter Reveals When ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Hit Its Stride

Sons of Anarchy will be remembered as one of the biggest shows in the history of FX, but it didn’t start out that way. In fact, the series had a little bit of trouble finding its footing.

After cancelling his appearance at the ATX TV Festival, Kurt Sutter was brought up on-screen via FaceTime, and he was able to participate in some of the Sons of Anarchy Director’s panel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Variety, the creator was asked about the first season of his biker-drama. He revealed that the show didn’t really find it’s footing until it was seven episodes in.

“In episode seven, there was no turning back for Jax and Tara,” he said. “That’s the fairest estimation of when the show locked in.”

So, what took so long? When Kurt Sutter talked about producing the first season, he said that the network didn’t exactly have the same vision for the episodes.

More TV: Former NCIS Star Hints At Potential Comeback

“Serialized dramas were struggling and there was a mandate to do standalone episodes,” he said. All I knew how to do was a serialized drama. It was difficult. Then the serialization got so deep by episode five or six, they took the handcuffs off and I got to do what I wanted to do.”

If you think back to the first few episodes of the series, Sutter’s comments make a lot of sense. Each seemed to tell a singular story, and it wasn’t until the end of the first season when everything started to really thread together.

Sons of Anarchy may be over, but Sutter is returning to that world with a new spin-off series, Mayans MC. The pilot has been filmed, and is currently awaiting a pick-up by FX.

Up Next: Is A Sons of Anarchy Prequel Movie On The Way?

Photo Credit: Getty / Thos Robinson