‘Sons of Anarchy’ Showrunner Kurt Sutter Shares Candid Throwback Photo With Charlie Hunnam

Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter is continuing to reflect on the hit FX show five years after its conclusion, occasionally posting throwback shots from his time working on the biker drama. His latest was a photo with series star Charlie Hunnam, who played Jax Teller. On Dec. 4, Sutter shared a snap of himself and Hunnam deep in conversation, Sutter with headphones around his neck and Hunnam in the club’s signature motorcycle vest.

“Season 4 finale. ‘To Be pt.2’ Charlie and I discussing how Jax dethrones Clay,” he wrote alongside a string of emojis, including Hunnam’s name, the show’s title and “daddy issues.”

The Sons Season 4 finale saw Jax officially take over as president of SAMCRO over Clay (Ron Perlman), after seasons of Clay bringing violence to the club and his personal life.

“For someone like Clay to be reduced to a guy who is wounded and weakened and has his f—ing patch ripped away? It is almost like a fate worse than death for Clay,” Sutter told TV Guide at the time. “It’s the humiliation of it all. It’s like he has literally been f—ing neutered. … For a guy as hard and as alpha as Clay, that it is worse than if [Jax] just f—ing slit his throat.”

Sutter shared another throwback photo with Hunnam on Nov. 17, posting a snap of himself, Hunnam and Sonny Barger, a real-life Hell’s Angels member who played Lenny “The Pimp” Janowitz on Sons. Lenny was the only original member of the SAMCRO club alive at the end of the series. The still Sutter shared was of himself sitting at a table with Hunnam and Barger, the latter of whom was wearing a prison uniform. Hunnam had on a SAMCRO sweatshirt and a “Visitor” badge.

“Directing two legends,” the caption read. “Charlie and the incomparable [Sonny Barger].”

In 2018, FX premiered a Sons spin-off series, Mayans M.C., which is also helmed by Sutter. That series focuses on the Mayans Motorcycle Club, the rivals-turned-allies of the Sons of Anarchy. The series was renewed for a third season in November.

