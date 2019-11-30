‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Shares Rarely Seen Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photo: ‘It’s a Living’

Sons of Anarchy showrunner, Kurt Sutter conjured up some major nostalgia with fans of the FX series on Friday by sharing a gruesome, behind-the-scenes throwback of himself in a side-by-side snapshot with his wife, actress Katey Sagal as their respective characters from the Golden Globe-winning show. In a post shared a day after Thanksgiving, Sutter took to Instagram to share the two images alongside a very apt caption detailing the lengths the real-life couple went through for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Nov 29, 2019 at 12:48pm PST

“It’s a living,” Sutter captioned the image alongside a string of hashtags, including “What would Gemma do,” “dancing monkeys,” “Dorian Gray” and for the show, “Sons of Anarchy.”

Fans took to the comments section of the photo that showed a bloody and bruised Sagal as her award-winning portrayal of Gemma Teller Morrow, and Sutter in character as former SAMCRO member, Otto Delaney. The snap raked in more than 10,000 likes and a plethora of vibrant comments from fans asking for more just five years after its series finale.

“From 2 of your riveting scenes.) out of too many to count). You’re both amazing. Looking forward to seeing many more of your stories and series. Love to you both,” wrote one fan alongside a heart emoji.

“Can you pleaseeeeee reboot SOA!!!! Jackson isn’t dead!” pleaded another. “[Laughing out loud] and Abel needs to grow up and be like his dad and Thomas needs to grow up and be a doctor like Tara !!!!!!”

“In the midst of rewatching the series again. It’s just so well done,” added another with an applauding emoji.

“Forever grateful for this show [prayer hands] perfectly written. Thank you,” another added with a pirate flag emoji and a black heart.

“Something big is going to happen, I know it!!! Mr sutter you’re making us sweat!!!” wrote another fan, alluding to recent news shared by Sutter via his Twitter, admitting his next project will involve “Harleys.”

In a post shared to his official Twitter earlier this week and following his recent firing from the network, Sutter has his sights set on the future. The New Jersey native, who also co-created the series’ spinoff, Mayans M.C., was let go from his duties on the current biker show after reported a rocky second season behind-the-scenes. FX Network, being one of the companies recently acquired by Disney, overtook 20th Century Fox, and Sutter’s behavior after the merge was supposedly not meshing well with the higher ups.

Wanna thank folks for their support and kind words over the last coupla months. I appreciate you.

You’ve asked, what’s next?

Can’t discuss anything until I’ve respectfully cleaned up things at Disney. Hopefully in the new year I can bring you up to speed.

It involves Harleys.🤡 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) November 28, 2019

Sutter, whose previous work includes The Bastard Executioner and The Shield, played Otto for five seasons on Sons of Anarchy. His wife, Sagal — a veteran in the field, with an array of diverse roles — played the unapologetic and often contentious, Gemma Teller Morrow to SAMCRO heir, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). She won a Golden Globe for her performance in 2011.

Sons of Anarchy went on for seven seasons on FX, and aired from 2008 to 2014.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images