‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Reveals If He Misses the Show

Sons of Anarchy actor Kim Coates recently looked back at his time on the show and revealed if he misses it.

Coates has been doing press in promotion of the film Goon: Last of the Enforcers, and was asked if he ever misses working on the beloved FX series, which ended in 2014.

“I’ll never ever forget it,” Coates told WKAR. “Miss it? sure. But I’ve moved on. We’ve all moved on. That was like two-and-a-half-years ago since the last episode. And to think that iconic little biker show, that Hamlet-esc show, there was nothing quite like it on TV.”

“I”ll never forget how it ended, how it began, the middle … When I think back to some of the stuff I did on that show, it’s mind-blowing. I’ll never forget it. I loved everybody on it, and we had such a good time.”

He also shared his admiration about some of TV’s best series, and he thinks SoA ranks right up there with them.

“That was in a time when Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Mad Men — just some great cable television shows — were exploding. And Sons was along with it.”

While SoA has wrapped up, FX and creator Kurt Sutter have been working on a spin-off show entitled Mayans MC. The pilot is currently undergoing reshoots.

