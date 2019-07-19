‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Flip Over for ‘Mayans MC’ Season 2 Trailer

Sons of Anarchy fans are flipping out over the brand new Mayans M.C. Season 2 trailer that just dropped. The new clip gives viewers a better look at what they can expect from the upcoming new season of the show, and features tons of exciting footage of the Mayans crew. The new clip also reveals how the tension will be heating up, after all the revelations that emerged during Season 1.

Fans have been sounding off on Twitter, with one commenting, “Rolling out again!”

“Oh my gosh!! !! ! I am so very excited,” another fan tweeted. “The Mayans are coming, the Mayans are coming!! Whoot whoot!”

Hell Yeah 🙌🙌🙌🙌 The trailer looks great 👏👏👊👊 Can’t wait for September 🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️ #MayansMC pic.twitter.com/pvnY8vKhaL — ❤Addicted🦋You❤ (@reni_89) July 19, 2019

“This season looks great,” someone else said. “EZ isn’t going to turn back now, he’s all in!!!”

“That happy face though EZ drew on the window! You know it’s going to go down!” one other fan wrote.

I can’t wait to see #MayansFX return to Season 2. @JDPardo, @cardenasclayton, @CabralRichy, & the crew are the best in the game. Every episode feels like I’m watching a masterclass in acting for free. #MayansMC pic.twitter.com/YPNoncqLMy — Wynton Mohorn (@Wynton_Mohorn) July 19, 2019

Mayans M.C. debuted in 2018, with it’s series premiere airing on Sept. 4. The ensuing 10-episode season was a huge success for FX, which led to the network quickly renewing it for Season 2.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement after the renewal announcement. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Show your commitment, prospects. Mayans MC returns 9/3 on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/9cEpke9wMc — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) July 11, 2019

Previously, series co-creator Kurt Sutter opened up about what his plans for Season 2 were, stating how he’d “probably start back up with the writers at the end of January.”

“We’ll go back into production around the end of May. I like to have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things,” Sutter went on to say. “We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season two. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

Mayans M.C. Season 2 debuts Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.