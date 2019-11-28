‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Teases What’s Next After FX Ousting: ‘It Involves Harleys’

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is on his way out of FX following his recent firing, but he already has his sights set on the future. Sutter, who also co-created the SOA spinoff Mayans M.C., was relieved of his duties on his current biker series after a rocky second season behind-the-scenes. FX was recently one of the companies acquired went Disney overtook 20th Century Fox, and Sutter’s behavior after the merger was apparently not jiving with the House of Mouse.

Sutter is apparently still tied up in a contract with Disney, as he explained to his Twitter followers on Wednesday night. However, he appreciates his followers and wanted to let them know he already knows what his next project will be.

As he revealed in a tweet shared to his official account, the controversial creative, who is also known for his work on The Shield and The Bastard Executioner, will be working on something related to motorcycles yet again. Specifically, Sutter mentions Harley Davidson bikes. He also added a clown emoji, for a some reason.

Wanna thank folks for their support and kind words over the last coupla months. I appreciate you.

You’ve asked, what’s next?

Can’t discuss anything until I’ve respectfully cleaned up things at Disney. Hopefully in the new year I can bring you up to speed.

It involves Harleys.🤡 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) November 28, 2019

Sutter’s remarks had his followers hyped up, including some notable members of the entertainment industry.

“Looking forward to it. Bound to be excellent,” wrote Norberto Barba, a producer who has worked on Mayans M.C., FBI, Grimm and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Supernatural and Leverage actor Mark Shepard added, “I’m in.”

Can’t wait to hear about it.

Mayans will not be (even close) to the same without YOU, and your genius brain🤪. Huge fan of yours.

Have a great Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year.

All the best to you, Katey, and your family. 🙏🏻 — ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ʟᴀʙʀᴀᴠᴀ ꜰᴀɴᴀᴛɪᴄꜱ (@DavidFanatics) November 28, 2019

Fans then chimed in with their own pitches for Sutter’s next project, which many hoped would somehow still be rooted in the Disney-owned Sons of Anarchy universe.

“Better be a SOA spin-off with Abel being the main character,” one wrote. “[I don’t care] if Jax said his sons shouldn’t live that life. Abel has already lived that life. He’s just like his pops. Plus there has to be a reason he was given the Sons ring.”

A second fan wrote, “The first 9 SAMCRO story por favor. Patiently waiting…. but do hurry up a bit if you can, thanks muchly..!!!”

A third added, “You’re an absolute and complete genius and I look forward to whatever else you do, and I’ll be watching for it.”

Sutter has not provided any further details on his Mayans M.C. followup as of press time.

