‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Shares New Photo of JD Pardo and Richard Cabral Following ‘Mayans M.C.’ Exit Speculation

Mayans M.C. co-creator Kurt Sutter continued to tease the upcoming new season of the FX motorcycle drama after claiming he was stepping away from the show. The creator of the Mayans-Sons of Anarchy universe took to Twitter several times since Aug. 28 to share new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the show ahead of the anticipated Season 2 premiere.

Sutter made headlines during a screening of the Season 2 premiere when he announced he would be stepping away as co-showrunner on the spinoff series and giving the reins to co-creator Elgin James. The news saw many fans believe Sutter would exit the show entirely.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first tweet showed series stars Richard Cabral and JD Pardo posing together.

He returned to social media Thursday to share another photo featuring Pardo, along with other members of the motorcycle club, including Michael Irby who plays Bishop.

Five days till we #rollout. Season 2 airs 9/3 on FX #mayansfx pic.twitter.com/ijtlqMaL4f — kurt sutter (@sutterink) August 29, 2019

The writer returned Thursday to share a photo of stars Clayton Cardenas and Vincent Vargas together, as he reminded fans of the Sept. 3 premiere date.

Blood isn’t the only thing that determines brothers. #mayansfx premieres 9/3. pic.twitter.com/kXqJ810zC4 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) August 31, 2019

Sutter’s latest social media messages come after he announced at the premiere event at the Arclight Hollywood Cinerama Dome Tuesday that he would be stepping back as co-showrunner of the series. The move comes as he had previously told press he would exit the writers’ room once the Latino-centered biker series was established.

“I stood up here last year and shared my intentions about what I wanted for Mayans M.C. That it was my job to honor the narrative legacy of SOA and guide the transition into the new mythology of the Mayans,” Sutter told the audience at the event, according to Deadline.

“And with the help of an amazing cast and crew, I feel like I’ve been able to do that… By the end of this season, narrative arcs that we set up in Charming will find their conclusion in Santo Padre. And EZ Reyes (Pardo) will find himself inside a new, unexpected truth. His feet firmly planted. Albeit, standing in a huge puddle of f—ing blood.

So as promised, it’s time for the white guy to leave the building,” he added. “If we are lucky enough to have a season 3, I will be stepping back as day to day showrunner and handing the reins to my talented and passionate partner, Elgin James.”

“I’ll still be involved in a producorial capacity, but I’m really clear that for this show to establish its own unique mythology, one that I believe can be more potent and relevant than Sons, it has to be guided by a fresh voice. A voice of color, a voice that is still haunted by the struggle. And that voice belongs to Elgin James.”

Mayans M.C. will return for Season 2 Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.