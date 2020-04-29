'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Answers More Burning Questions
By now, Sons of Anarchy fans have probably stumbled across some of the answers put out by series creator Kurt Sutter during his open forum on social media. He has seen hundreds of fans asking questions about topics spanning the whole SamCro world from major storylines to very small plots that hardly lasted, such as the strange relationship between Jax Teller and his sister, Trinity.
Sutter has revealed his plans for a future series pertaining Jax’s children and has also provided a list of some of his favorite guests to join the series over its seven season run. Many fans have wanted to learn more about the mother-son relationship between Gemma and Jax with Sutter providing clarity as to why it took so long for Jax to finally turn on her. The creator also gave his take on whether or not Jax ever learned of his mother’s involvement in the death of his father, John. Through this expansive Q-and-A session, Sons of Anarchy fans have felt as connected as ever to the series even though it saw its final episode air in 2014.
With so many questions coming his way, Sutter’s responses have spanned over days and weeks. Many of the biggest ones to come his way have been well-documented, but a few goodies have slipped through the cracks. Here’s a look at some of his most recent interactions and the ones that stand out the most.
Q: Who was the worst president for the club, Jax or Clay?
Answer: "They were both good men with different leadership skills and different demos… A club may move forward or slide backward with different leaders, but it always survives."
Q: How did you pick music for SOA?
Answer: "Bob Thiele was my music supervisor and composer. I usually had an idea of what songs I wanted to use for the montages but Bob would usually pick the rest. As far as original pieces, I fancy myself a lyricist so I’d crank out the words and then Bob would do the rest…”
Q: Why did Zobelle get away in SOA Season 2?
Answer: "Because sometimes s— people live and the bad guy wins. There’s a lot of that going around these days…"
Q: What happened with the SOA prospect video game?
Answer: "The company went belly up. Had to refund everyone. I’m a big game so it was heartbreaking for me. We tried for years… just could never make the game idea work."
Q: Are you planning on working with Charlie Hunnam again?
Answer: "In a heartbeat. I’d love to find the right project. Something that would stretch the both of us and that’s not too reminiscent of SOA."
Q: What was going on with Tara when she got all frisky over Luann’s perfume after taking it to Otto?
Answer: "I forgot about that creepy scene. I think Tara had empathy for Otto. As weird and threatening as he was, she saw the sad, damaged side of him. The perfume was her way of letting him get lost in a good memory. You know, between the self-mutilations and being raped by prison guards."
And one he couldn’t answer...
question from Facebook #SutterThinks #sonsofanarchy pic.twitter.com/iqPspV584K— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 28, 2020