'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Answers More Burning Questions

By now, Sons of Anarchy fans have probably stumbled across some of the answers put out by series creator Kurt Sutter during his open forum on social media. He has seen hundreds of fans asking questions about topics spanning the whole SamCro world from major storylines to very small plots that hardly lasted, such as the strange relationship between Jax Teller and his sister, Trinity.

Sutter has revealed his plans for a future series pertaining Jax’s children and has also provided a list of some of his favorite guests to join the series over its seven season run. Many fans have wanted to learn more about the mother-son relationship between Gemma and Jax with Sutter providing clarity as to why it took so long for Jax to finally turn on her. The creator also gave his take on whether or not Jax ever learned of his mother’s involvement in the death of his father, John. Through this expansive Q-and-A session, Sons of Anarchy fans have felt as connected as ever to the series even though it saw its final episode air in 2014.

With so many questions coming his way, Sutter’s responses have spanned over days and weeks. Many of the biggest ones to come his way have been well-documented, but a few goodies have slipped through the cracks. Here’s a look at some of his most recent interactions and the ones that stand out the most.