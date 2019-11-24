‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Theo Rossi Shares ‘Reaper Crew’ Throwback, and Fans Are Loving It

Theo Rossi dazzled fans with a throwback shot to his Sons of Anarchy days, also showing off his selfie skills in the process. The actor known for playing Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on the beloved FX motorcycle drama took to Instagram to remember a day on the set with his full Juice makeup and tattoos.

“[crown emojis] [Throwback Thursday] to 2013 and one of the FEW selfies I’ve ever taken. Wanted to remember how I felt in the moment and what a JOURNEY it had been. It was right before a scene [with] [Tommy Flanagan] where things were getting quite complicated,” he wrote in the caption of the throwback photo.

He also added prayer hands emoji, skulls and crowns, along with the hashtags “Reaper Crew” and the abbreviation, “SOA” for Sons of Anarchy.

Fans of the series and the actor took to the comments section to shower him with compliments, as well as look back on the show’s legacy.

“I [heart] the mayans but nothing can ever replace SOA!” one user wrote, referencing spinoff series Mayans M.C., which recently wrapped up its second season.

“Man I miss SOA. Juice my favorite. [heart eyes emoji],” another fan wrote.

Another huge fan of the actor had an anecdote of remembering another one his past roles, writing: “I was watching Grey’s Anatomy last night and they were doing flashbacks on patients Meredith had saved and your face flashed across the scene. That scene got me good- and the original episode. It doesn’t matter what movie or show you star in, your work is so genuine and untouchable. You gotta stop dying in everything though, [laughing out loud]. I cry everytime!! Yes, even in Rattlesnake!”

“Bro, your portrayal of Juice in Sons of Anarchy was so good. So empathic and we’ll portrayed. Hope I get to meet you again someday!!” Another user commented.

Rossi’s photo comes just a few days after fans of the show were begging creator Kurt Sutter to reboot the series on social media, following news he had been fired from Mayans M.C. Sutter has said his firing came after his relationship with FX parent company, Disney, went sour.

Despite the shakeup behind the scenes, Mayans M.C. was renewed for Season 3 on FX. The show is expected to return in 2020 with co-creator Elgin James set to act as showrunner.