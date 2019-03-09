‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kenny Johnson Poses With Co-Stars: ‘SAMCRO For Life’

Kenny Johnson is reliving his days on Sons of Anarchy by sharing a shot from one of the cast’s reunions.

Johnson, who played club member Herman Kozik on the show, shared a couple of shots with his former castmates. It’s unclear when the photos were taken, but several of the show’s main cast members are shown.

Joining Johnson are Tommy Flanagan (Chibs Telford), Ryan Hurst (Opie Winston), Mark Boone Junior (Bobby Munson), Theo Rossi (Juice Ortiz), David Labrava (Happy Lowman), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez) and Christopher Douglas Reed (Philip ‘Filthy Phil’ Russell).

Johnson simply captioned the photos, “#SAMCRO FOR LIFE” with a fist emoji added.

S.O.A. fans loved the throwback and told Johnson as much in the tweet’s replies.

“I sure do miss each and everyone of you I wish that Mr. (Kurt) Sutter would bring you all back to another show of S.O.A. you all played your parts so well,” one fan wrote. “Can’t the show have different endings lol to bring you all back. You all will always be S.O.A. FAMILY TO ME. BEST OF LUCK TO YOU ALL.”

Another fan added, “Ahh, you have just given me memories of one of my all time favourite shows.”

Johnson now stars on CBS’ S.W.A.T. as Dominic Luca, which is a major role change from his time as an outlaw. In fact, the show is even more different than most pop shows due to their desire for realism.

“We are unique because we do it by the book. S.W.A.T. comes in when the cops can’t handle a situation and it’s all about getting the job done and ending it in the safest way possible,” Johnson told CBS Sacremento in April 2018. “This show is super demanding physically. We have about 30 lbs of gear on all the time and we’re having to bust in doors. The cause is incredibly honorable. We have a S.W.A.T. guy from San Diego who is our tech advisor and he’s on us about every little thing.

“You want to honor the role for who you are doing it for and do it to the best of your ability. This show really challenges you in that respect. My guy is pretty straight forward and I do things by the book. I’m normally used to playing dysfunctional and flawed characters who have major issues. This role is a different beast. It’s an intense thrill ride”

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

