‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Drea De Matteo to Star in Recurring Role on ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things’

A Million Little Things is welcoming a Sons of Anarchy veteran into the cast.

Veteran television actress Drea de Matteo, who played the role of Jax Teller’s first baby mama Wendy on the FX motorcycle club drama, will join the ABC drama starting with the Feb. 7 episode.

According to Deadline, de Matteo will play the role of Mrs. Nelson, a woman who lives at Barbara Morgan’s old address. She made her debut during the preview for next week’s episode.

Further details on the character were not given.

De Matteo first gained prominence with her breakout role as Adriana La Cerva on HBO drama series The Sopranos and has had several starring and recurring roles since. She co-starred in the Friends spinoff series Joey, as well as on Jennifer Lopez drama Shades of Blue. She was also a series regular on one season of ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

The actress also made her mark among Sons of Anarchy fans appearing on more than 30 episodes as the recovering addict Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) first married before he fell in love with Tara (Maggie Siff).

Wendy made frequent appearances throughout the series and eventually became sober enough for Jax to turn guardianship to her after Tara was killed and he took his own life. In the final episode of the series, Wendy takes Jax’s children out of town and leads them to start a new life at Nero’s uncle’s farm.

Created by DJ Nash, A Million Little Things has enjoyed a recent ratings boost in the past two weeks ever since it moved to Thursday nights following Grey’s Anatomy. The show recently got an order for four additional episode, bringing the first season to 17 episodes.

The drama stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene and Tristan Byon. The show follows a group of friends from Boston whose lives begin to unravel after their friend Jon (Livingston) dies by suicide.

De Matteo’s casting comes about a week since the drama series announced Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs would also be joining the cast in a recurring role.

Riggs will reportedly play PJ, a young man who bonds with Rome (Malco). It seems as though the character will have seen dark times like Rome and both characters will help each other out of their depression.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.