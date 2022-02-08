‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Joins ‘John Wick’ Franchise

The John Wick franchise continues to grow, ahead of John Wick 4, and now a Sons of Anarchy actor has joined the series. Deadline reports that actor Ray McKinnon will play a supporting role in Starz’s The Continental, a prequel to the hit movies starring Keanu Reeves. According to the outlet, McKinnon will portray a character named Jenkins, though no other details about the role have been shared at this time. McKinnon is most well-known for playing Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter in Sons of Anarchy. He has reprised the role in SoA, last appearing in the show’s Season 3 finale.

In addition to McKinnon, other new cast members of The Continental include Katie McGrath (Jurassic World), Adam Shapiro (Sense8), Mark Musashi (Fear of the Walking Dead) and Marina Mazepa (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City). They join previously announced cast members Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell. Gibson will star as a character named Cormac in The Continental, which is set to air on Starz as a three-night special-event TV series. The Continental is set in the mid-1970s and will focus on a young Winston Scott, who is played by legendary actor Ian McShane in the John Wick films.

It will tell the origins of Scott and the Continental, a hotel exclusively for the underground cabal of for-hire-assassins and crime syndicates. According to a description of the series from Deadline, the show will follow Scott as he plots to take control of the hotel, all while narrowly avoiding the bullets of some vicious paid gunmen. McShane will likely not appear in the series, but he could possibly turn up in a narration capacity.

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017 and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019 and raked in a worldwide revenue total of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million.

Collectively, the three John Wick films alone have made the franchise over a half-billion dollars. This sum is on a combined budget of somewhere under $145 million. To say that the franchise has been lucrative is quite an understatement. Two more films, John Wick 4 and 5 are on the way, with 4 set to debut in theaters on March 24, 2023.