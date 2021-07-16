'John Wick 4' Confirms Key Actor Returning

✖

John Wick 4 is currently in production, and Lionsgate has officially added one more returning character who is ket to the franchise. Deadline reports that Ian McShane will be coming back to play Winston, owner of assassin-hideaway-hotel The Continental. "I couldn’t be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4," said director Chad Stahelski. "He is not only an amazing actor but is an indispensable collaborator who has helped define the world of John Wick." [Please Note: Spoilers Below for the John Wick Films.]

McShane has portrayed Winston in all of the John Wick movies, so far. This makes him one of only three stars to appear in every movie to date, along with Keanu Reeves as Wick and Lance Reddick as Continental concierge Charon. Notably, Reddick will also be coming back for John Wick 4, along with McShane and Reeves. It will be interesting to see the direction John and Winston's relationship goes in the fourth film, as John Wick:

Chapter 3 – Parabellum ended with Winston betraying John.

For much of the movie, the pair had teamed up against The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) and Japanese assassin Zero (Mark Dacascos), representatives of the High Table of assassins. Eventually, Winston resumed his alliance with the High Table, however, and turned on John. In the final moments, Winston shot John several times. John then fell to what should have been certain death, but was revealed to have survived the fall. The film ended with John and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) seemingly forming their own alliance.

In addition to the returning stars, John Wick 4 will also feature actors Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson. The new film was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and was originally set to shoot back-to-back with John Wick 5, but Lionsgate opted to postpone those plans due to production plans likely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be shot on its own, with a 2022 premiere date, and Chapter 5 will be filmed at a later date.

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017, and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019, and raked in a worldwide revenue of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million. It stands to reason that the fourth film has a good chance of increasing the revenue once again. The movie is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 27, 2022.