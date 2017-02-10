'John Wick 4' Villain Actor Revealed

✖

Filming for John Wick: Chapter 4 began at the end of June, and the cast for the latest installment in the action franchise has added another villain. Deadline reports that Marko Zaror, best known as one of the stars of Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, has been added as one of John Wick's ever-growing list of foes. Zaror joins Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgård, Lance Reddick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Rina Sawayama in the Chad Stahelski helmed flick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, was originally set to shoot back-to-back with John Wick: Chapter 5, but Lionsgate opted to postpone those plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be shot on its own, with a 2022 premiere date, and Chapter 5 will be filmed at a later date.

Reeves has found a bit of a second life as an action star thanks to the John Wick franchise, where he plays a reluctant hitman called out of retirement and into an esoteric fraternity of high-class killers. In the three movies so far, he has faced off with mobsters, trained fighters, and high-ranking leaders within the society, and it sounds like their places will need to be filled with new characters.

Lionsgate is also working on two spinoffs from the franchise. The first is a movie called Ballerina following the hitman training facility disguised as a dance and wrestling academy featured in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. There has not been an update on this project in a while, although the last was that Chloë Grace Moretz had been cast in the lead role. The other spinoff is a TV series called The Continental centered in the hotel where assassins like Wick can seek refuge. Like the rest of the entertainment industry, Lionsgate is shifting plans like this frequently in response to the pandemic and its impact on schedules. For now, we can only hope that John Wick: Chapter 4 meets its scheduled release date of May 27, 2022.