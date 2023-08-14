'Son of a Critch': Mark Speaks out During Monarchist League Meeting (Exclusive Clip)

The fifth episode of Son of a Critch will premiere on The CW on Monday, and Mark is in an interesting situation. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode, which shows Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) sitting in a Monarchist League meeting. The group talks about how the Royal Family is coming to visit and having a chance to be on TV. Mark believes if this happens, his family will find out he's a Monarchist.

"Mark fears he'll be outed as a Monarchist to his family when he's chosen to appear on television with the visiting Charles and Diana," the official synopsis states. "Meanwhile, a gift comes between Mike Sr. (Mark Critch) and Mary (Claire Rankin), who's tired of feeling underappreciated by her husband."

Son of a Critch premiered on The CW on July 27, but the first two seasons of the show have already aired on Canada's CBC Television. The series is based on the bestselling memoir from Critch and tells the "very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window into the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world," the synopsis of the show says.

Critch and Ainsworth star in the show along with Clarie Rankin, Clayton Gobbo and Malcolm McDowell. In an interview in 2022, Critch talked about playing his father in the show. "To wrap yourself in your father is quite strange," he said, per The Canadian Press. "Occasionally I'd look down and I'd see my father through my own eyes because there in my peripheral vision is actual furniture that was in our house. Sometimes we did get a little melancholy, you'd go back to the stresses, the worries over money. But then you're reminded of how much love was there."

Son of a Critch has been renewed for a third season, which will be produced in association with The CW. Since its premiere in Canada, Son of a Critch has ranked as one of the top five most-watched Canadian comedies overall, and Season 2 was the most-watched English-language Canadian Comedy series and CBC's most watched-program with 18-49 and 25-54 audiences.