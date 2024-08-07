A soap opera legend is coming to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to People, four-time Daytime Emmy nominee Rebecca Budig has officially joined the long-running soap, taking over for a character that is very familiar with the series. Budig is the latest actress to portray Dr. Taylor Hayes, who was previously played by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Krista Allen.

"I love therapy – I've gone to years of therapy – which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously," Budig shared. "I've been around enough mental health care professionals… just to get a sense of what they're like. Before this job came up, I thought about going back to school and studying psychology because it actually fascinates me. It's ironic that I got this part, given that that's what I was going to try and do in the fall, anyway."

Budig's first taste of soap operas was in 1995 when she landed the role of Michelle Bauer on CBS' Guiding Light. She was on the series until 1998, and the following year, she became Greenlee Smythe on All My Children. While she initially only played the role through 2005, she returned in 2008 before leaving again in 2009. Later that year, she permanently stayed on until the series finale in 2011. Her turn as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital came in 2015, where she portrayed the role until 2017. She made a brief return two years later.

Rebecca Budig's new role on The Bold and the Beautiful will see a reunion with Thorsten Kaye, as the two had worked together on All My Children. The two play off-again, on-again romantic interests, and Budig admitted she's "always loved Thorsten." She continued, "He's always been very kind to me… I've been to his house for Thanksgiving once, so I love Thorsten and his family… He does something different every time. He doesn't say the same thing every time, so he keeps you on your toes – and that's all you can ask for, really."

As for her portrayal of a beloved character, Budig is excited to see how fans react to another new Taylor Hayes. "I just hope they're open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke," Budig said. "I always thought that All My Children might've been the best job I ever had in terms of the people all really getting along, but I truly get the vibe here that it's that one-in-a-million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive, and just very welcoming. So I'm excited. Really excited."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. ET and is also streaming on Paramount+.