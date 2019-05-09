‘General Hospital’: Rebecca Budig’s Hayden Barnes Will Return This Summer

General Hospital is welcoming one of the show’s most dramatic characters very soon.

The longtime ABC daytime soap will welcome back Rebecca Budig, who plays Hayden Barnes, this summer. No details were provided about what will bring the conniving character back to Port Charles, but we can guess it will be incredibly dramatic.

Fans of the show will remember Hayden left the show in September 2017, the she was writing an apology letter to Finn (Michael Eason) for leaving him at the altar, Entertainment Weekly first reported. She was also very pregnant at the time, despite the fact she had told Finn she lost the baby.

Since her departure, fans have wondered when Hayden would return to tell Finn the whole truth. Finn has moved on with his life by now, as he started a relationship with Anna (Finola Hughes).

ABC executive Nathan Varni teased Hayden’s return earlier this year on Blog Talk Radio’s Daytime After Dark.

“I think it’s definitely a possibility,” he said at the time. “As you know, we left Hayden telling Finn she lost the baby, but the reality of the situation was that she did not lose the baby. So I think with that cliffhanger, there’s definitely room to perhaps one day play that again. Obviously no guarantees, but I think the writers did a good job of kind of tying that story up and leaving a lot to be desired, and that could be a potential obstacle down the road for Finn and kind of a big surprise. So we’ll have to see. But I think it’ll be a while, as we’re not quite yet to that point where we’re ready to return Hayden to the canvas.”

Budig first joined the cast of General Hospital in 2015. Before that she was known for her role as Greenlee Smythe on All My Children.

As General Hospital fans wait for Hayden’s return, the show will also see a fan-favorite guest star pop up for a special episode later this month. Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson will be making a pit stop in Port Charles for the annual Nurses Ball in the role of Sydney Val Jean,the East Coast fashion editor for Crimson magazine.

This will be Wilson’s third appearance on the soap opera. She first appeared the show as a patient named Tina Estrada in 2014, and returned as therapist Linda Masset in August 2018. Her latest episode is set to air Friday, May 17.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.