Snoop Dogg Murder Trial Being Turned Into a TV Show

Snoop Dogg is one of the most influential rappers in history but his reign was nearly destroyed when he was accused of murder. The Long Beach native’s career was jeopardized in 1993 when he stood trial for killing a bodyguard. He maintained his innocence and in the end, he was found not guilty. More than 20 years later, the trial will be told in the form of a television series produced by none other than fellow rapper and Power creator, 50 Cent. The series is titled Murder Was the Case. The phrase was birthed during one of Snoop’s performances during the trial when he famously rapped at the end, “Murder was the case that they gave me, I’m innocent.”

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” 50 Cent said in a statement about the project, as reported by The Wrap. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG”

Snoop is equally thrilled that he’s able to tell the story of the highly publicized trial from his lens. “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge,” he wrote.

A description of the show reads: “In 1993, Snoop Dogg, aka Calvin Broadus, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik. Snoop’s trial was going on during the release of Snoop’s debut album, Doggy Style, on which the most popular single was the song “Murder was the Case.” The publicity of the case boosted sales to over 5 million albums, but the violent nature of “Murder was the Case” would go on to hurt Snoop’s case in his trial. Represented by defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who repped OJ Simpson just the year before, Snoop and his defense claimed that his bodyguard was the shooter and acted in self-defense. This season will pull back the curtain on this very publicized story and show what Snoop dealt with in front of and behind cameras.”

Snoop stayed strong throughout the trial, admitting he relied on his Christian faith to get him through. “I left it in God’s hands,” he said in an interview after his acquittal. “That’s why I looked so stoned face. I just — I didn’t have no expressions. It was all inner. I prayed on it. My family prayed on it.”