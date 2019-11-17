‘SNL’: Will Ferrell Returns to NBC Stage to Host November 23 Episode

The original funny man is back! Saturday Night Live is set to see the return of Will Ferrell to its stage at NBC‘s 30 Rockefellar Plaza to host the longrunning sketch-comedy show’s Nov. 23 episode ahead of Thanksgiving. It will be the fifth hosting gig for Ferrell, who was a full-time SNL cast member from 1995 to 2002. Joining him on the broadcast will be musical guest King Princess, who will perform on the heels of her recently-released debut album, Cheap Queen.

The announcement, which first hit social media on Nov. 12 of Ferrell’s return comes just weeks after the network revealed former cast member Eddie Murphy will also return to Studio 8H for the show’s Dec. 21 installment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before Ferrell takes the stage, Harry Styles will perform double duty on SNL‘s Nov. 16 episode, serving as both the host and the musical guest. Thus far, Season 45 hosts have included Woody Harrelson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, Chance the Rapper and Kristen Stewart.

‼️ November 23 ‼️ Will Ferrell @KingPrincess69 pic.twitter.com/kaWtEEsVK0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2019

Fans responded with Glee to Ferrell’s return, taking to Twitter to quote their favorite Ferrell-created SNL moments.

“Will Ferrell!!! This is a must se!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Can’t wait #KingisBack #WillFerrell I’M SOOOO EXCITED,” someone else said.

“I’ve gotta fever, and the only prescription is WILL FERRELL!” another wrote.

The sketch-comedy series is up for 18 Emmy awards in 2019, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series as well as acting honors for cast member Kate McKinnon and hosts Matt Damon, John Mulaney, Sandra Oh, Adam Sandler and Emma Thompson — plus Robert De Niro for his appearance in Oh’s episode as Robert Mueller.

The show is bidding adieu to Leslie Jones, who is set to move on with several movie projects and a Netflix comedy special. The rest of the cast, including Kenan Thompson and McKinnon, are set to return. The show recently added Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang as featured players.

Photo credit: John Phillips / Stringer / Getty