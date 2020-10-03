'SNL' Taps Bill Burr and Issa Rae as Hosts for Next October Episodes

✖

SNL returns Saturday with the Season 46 premiere, hosted by comedian Chris Rock. This episode marks the first of several in the actual New York studio since the March 7 episode featuring Daniel Craig, and it sets the stage for two other highly-anticipated hosts. Comedian Bill Burr and actress Issa Rae will host the next two episodes.

According to Deadline, Burr's episode will air on Oct. 10 and will feature country star Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. Rae will take the stage the following week (Oct. 17) while Justin Bieber provides music. These appearances on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series will be the first for Burr, Rae and Wallen. Bieber, on the other hand, will make his fourth trip to the SNL stage.

Haven’t had Saturday Night plans in a minute... pic.twitter.com/1aiScBxofu — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 2, 2020

"I am freakishly excited about this SNL with Bill Burr- so deserved - cannot wait- nor can my friends because they are sick of me telling everyone. Don't suck Bill! SNL FOR THE WIN WITH BILL BURR!" one person commented while expressing their excitement for the choices. Several others agreed with the sentiment and proclaimed that the next two episodes would be very enjoyable.

A longtime comedian with six stand-up specials, Burr has built a reputation as one of the biggest names in comedy. He has also been involved in very successful projects as an actor and writer. He had a recurring role in Breaking Bad and Kroll Show, as well as key roles in The Mandalorian, The Heat and Date Night. Burr also created the Netflix animated series F Is for Family.

Rae is the creator, star and executive producer of the HBO comedy series Insecure. The series is wildly popular and will feature a fifth season starting in 2021. Similarly, she has been the executive producer on other projects, including First and The Choir. Rae has also remained busy as an actor with roles in The Lovebirds, The Photograph and The Hate U Give.

Interestingly enough, Burr and Rae became less-frequently discussed following the news. The majority of Twitter users instead wanted to focus on Bieber. Some said that they are excited about the singer making his return to the show while others proclaimed that it was time to find a different musical act.

The last three episodes of Season 45 were special SNL at Home episodes, where the cast members filmed sketches from their homes. For Season 46, the show will return to the studio for the first time since March. SNL will have a "limited" in-studio audience for its October episodes, and the team will "work closely" with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ensure everyone's safety. SNL will air five consecutive new, live episodes, starting on Saturday and continuing on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.