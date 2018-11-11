‘SNL’ Takes on White House Intern’s Clash With CNN’s Jim Acosta During ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live has parodied the now-infamous scuffle between a White House intern and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a press conference.

For those unaware, Acosta got into a heated debate with President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the wake of the mid-term elections. As Acosta stood his ground, a White House press intern approached him and tried to grab his microphone several times. Acosta resisted the attempts and brushed off the intern. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later released a doctored version of the moment to justify banning Acosta from the White House.

As Jost joked about the incident on Weekend Update, a White House press intern (Cecily Strong) interrupted him and repeatedly tried to grab his microphone and pencil. Just before Jost delivered a punchline, Strong’s character swooped in and went for the microphone.

She made several swipes and then began to hide under the news desk and look off-camera for guidance.

“Where are you going?” Jost said, as she ducked and muttered. “Who are you talking to?”

“I need your microphone,” Strong’s character replied before delivering some karate-chop motions.

The intern then settled for Jost’s pencil and shuffled away. However, she returned moments later to interrupt his next joke.

“Sarah Sanders said you can’t come to the White House anymore. My boss Sarah said you can’t come to the White House anymore,” the intern nervously said. “‘Cause you punched me.”

Jost replied, “I did not punch you!”

Strong’s character then revealed that Sanders made a video of the incident, which was then shown.

The clip showed Strong giving Jost a karate chop before freezing up. An obviously fake voiceover comes on and says “I’m Colin Jost, and I’m going to hit you.” An enormous arm with a boxing glove on its hand was then edited onto Jost, where it then “punched” the intern and sent her flying off-camera. Footage of a bikini-clad woman jumping off a cliff is then tacked on, followed by a video of a child slamming his face into a snowman.

“My boss tweeted it, so its real,” Strong said. “You should have given me your microphone.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Will Heath