‘SNL’ Tackles Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation, Susan Collins Criticism in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live once again took on the subject of Brett Kavanaugh‘s Supreme Court nomination and confirmation process in its latest cold open.

During the opening minutes of the latest episode, CNN’s Don Lemon (Kenan Thompson) discussed the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, as well as how Republicans “celebrated” their victory in the Capitol locker rooms.

Reporter Dana Bash was seen interviewing some of the Republican Senators in the local room, including Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who was seen cheering and screaming for their win.

“Quite the display Dana,” Don Lemon said.

“That’s right Don, there are a lot of pacemakers being put to the test tonight.”

Dana then found Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who seemed overwhelmed by the events of the day.

“Do you feel like this is a win you can be proud of?”

“Oh hell yeah, Dana… We could tell the people really wanted Kavanaugh, everyone form white men over 60 to white men of 70.” Later comparing the victory to Vietnam.

The sketch also had appearances from Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) — who joked about not being worried since he won’t get pregnant any time soon — and Susan Collins (Cecily Strong).

“Oh please, the last thing I wanted was to make things about me,” Susan said. “That’s why I told all my female supporters to tune in at 3 o’clock, so I could tell them all, psyche!”

The sketch also featured Sen. Jeff Flake (Pete Davidson) who seemed to still be upset about the events of the previous week.

“Hey, yeah, obviously I was really sad about the whole process as you could tell from my resting bitch face and really considered all the testimony…,” he said before Graham interrupted him stuffing his face in a pie. McConnell then told him to admit he was never going to vote “No” on Kavanaugh, for which he replied: “You’re right, I stink!”

Don Lemon then interrupts the feed to go to the Democrats where Chuck Schumer is interviewed, but the conversation is interrupted by Democratic “yes” vote Joe Manchin who hits Schumer in his privates.

The sketch ends with the senators opening beers and dancing to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”

Kavanaugh was sworn in to the U.S. Supreme Court in a private ceremony just hours after the Senate voted 50-48 for his confirmation. The vote was interrupted several times throughout the process by protesters sitting in the Senate gallery, though the public’s outcry did not change the expected outcome.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process dominated conversation in the last few weeks following allegations of sexual misconduct surfacing against him by three women, with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford being asked to testify on her accounts in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series famously poked fun at the Kavanaugh hearings in its season 44 premiere featuring Matt Damon as the new Supreme Court Justice.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.