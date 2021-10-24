‘SNL’ Picks ‘Succession’ Star to Host First November Episode

Saturday Night Live just finished a hot streak of new episodes, with hosts including Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek and Owen Wilson. The show’s production is pausing until Nov. 6, but when they return, they’ll have a major talent at the helm: Succession star Kieran Culkin. Culkin, 39, will be making his debut as host, while Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest in his third appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series.

Culkin has been acting for decades but has reached new heights due to his role on Succession. The HBO dramedy is all about a wealthy family of elites who run a global media and entertainment empire. They’re remarkably dysfunctional, and Culkin’s character is the epitome of that. He plays Romulus “Roman” Roy, the youngest son in the family whose immaturity and twisted sense of humor leads to some of the show’s best moments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1452122311943917569?s=20

Culkin has not commented on the gig as of press time. However, his wife, Jazz Charton, took to Instagram to proudly announce the news, noting the “secret’s out.” Succession co-stars Sarah Snook, Juliana Canfield, Arian Moayed and Justine Lupe all hopped in Charton’s comments to express their excitement for Culkin.

Culkin has been a presence in Hollywood for decades. The son of Broadway actor Kit Culkin, he began landing roles just like his siblings, including brothers Macaulay Culkin and Rory Culkin. As a child, he appeared in movies like Home Alone, Father of the Bride and Only the Lonely. He then went on to perform in flicks like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, She’s All That and Igby Goes Down. He actually has one prior SNL appearance on his resume, being as he made a cameo on the broadcast when Macaulay hosted the program in 1991.

Succession just premiered its third season on HBO, with new episodes airing each Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to airing live on HBO, episodes also stream on HBO Max, starting at the same time. Fans looking to catch up with the acclaimed dramedy can stream all prior episodes on HBO Max, as well.