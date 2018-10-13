‘SNL’ Host Seth Myers and Musical Guest Paul Simon Team up for Hilarious New Promos

Seth Meyers is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Paul Simon, and they are already delivering grade A comedy in the new promos.

SNL began promoting this week’s episode on Thursday, with clips of Meyers and Simon standing side-by-side with cast member Aidy Bryant. The three of them recorded two promos that made some meta jokes about the commercial format, and promised a return to form after last week’s wild season premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, well, well, look who’s back,” Bryant said after Meyers introduced the episode. “Promos are a little different since you two came poking around.”

“Oh, do we all still stand in a row and tell a very light joke?” Meyers asked.

“And then we smile at the camera?” Simon added.

“Yeah, okay, so they’re the same,” Bryant admitted.

In a second take, Bryant was so excited she launched right into the standard introduction catchphrase: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Another promo more directly addressed Meyers’ past with SNL. The Late Night host just left the cast back in 2014, and many fans miss his weekly appearances. In a promo clip, he walks out of a set of studio doors marked Late Night With Seth Meyers, reflecting on his career as he headed back to his roots.

“No one ever said that homecomings were easy,” Meyers said in voice over, as a plucky guitar song played. “But if something is too easy it’s hardly worth doing. So no matter how hard the road, how long the journey, I am going to make it back to Studio 8H.”

The ad cut to SNL cast members Keenan Thompson and Colin Jost, who were watching Meyers slide down the hall on a complicated dolly set up, joking that Meyers still works just down the hall from them.

Fans are excited for Meyers’ return, judging by the comments on both videos. Countless fans dropped in to request a skit with Stefon — one of Meyers’ most memorable characters from the show. Others voiced their hopes that he would take his seat at the Weekend Update news desk, which has since been filled by Jost and Michael Che.

“I want a good fight between the old and new weekend update hosts,” one fan pitched. “Specifically Seth vs Colin, and Michael Che in the background eating popcorn saying something like, ‘oo white people fighting, my favorite!’”

Meyers and Simon are carrying the second episode of Saturday Night Live of the season, after Adam Driver and Kanye West kicked things off. SNL airs on Saturdays starting at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.