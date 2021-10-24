‘SNL’ Revives Classic Sketch During Jason Sudeikis Episode

Saturday Night Live recurring sketches are a staple of the long-running comedy series, and even when segments’ main stars leave the cast, they’re often revived for special occasions. That was the case last night as Jason Sudeikis hosted the Oct. 23 episode. While the Ted Lasso star didn’t unearth too many classic bits as he made his hosting debut, one surprising bit made the cut: “What Up With That.”

For those unfamiliar with “What Up With That,” it stars Kenan Thompson as a BET talk show host Diondre Cole. Each episode, he would have a trio of uber-famous celebrities as his guests on the program. However, he would constantly interrupt his guests by breaking into renditions of the show’s theme song, complete with dancers, backup singers and completely random guest acts. Two of the performers that regularly accompany Thompson are saxophonist Giuseppe (Fred Armisen) and track-suit-wearing dancer Vance (Sudeikis).

While the segment was dusted off for a madcap “At Home” version during 2020’s remote episodes, a full, in-studio version hasn’t been performed in earnest since the Dec. 15, 2012 episode, which Martin Short hosted and featured cameos from Samuel L. Jackson and Carrie Brownstein. That drought ended on Oct. 23, as Thompson, Sudeikis and Armisen all returned for a new “What Up With That.”

This time, real-life celebrities Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholaus Braun appeared as panelists. Isaac was irritated at the interruptions and the Gone Girl actress was annoyed she flew to New York City for the segment. Braun was sucked into a humorous bit with Cole, who thought the young actor was “What Up With That” staple Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader) in a “Cousin Greg from Succession” Halloween costume. (Braun plays Roy family cousin Greg Hirsch on the HBO drama.)

It was a truly fun moment that gave fans of Sudiekis’ run a boost of nostalgia, while also providing wacky comedy for newcomers. The full “What Up With That” sketch can be watched above.