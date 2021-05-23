'SNL': Pete Davidson Swipes at Chrissy Teigen Amid Bullying Scandal

✖

Saturday Night Live's final Weekend Update of Season 46 featured Pete Davidson speaking about a variety of topics related to everything from the pop culture landscape to the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, he even addressed the recent controversy surrounding Chrissy Teigen, who was accused of bullying by Courtney Stodden. In short, he didn't hold back his feelings on the controversial supermodel.

Davidson began by letting everyone know that it was Mental Health Awareness Month, a topic that has only grown in importance amid this difficult year. It wasn't long before he used his platform to take a dig at Teigen, as he explained, "If there's one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives..." He added, after making a face in response to the audience's reaction, "I'm relieved." Davidson is likely referring to the fact that Teigen recently came under fire for her past comments towards Stodden.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, which was published on May 10, Stodden accused Teigen of bullying them online in the past. Stodden, who recently came out as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, alleged that the Lip Sync Battle co-host told them to kill themself. Stodden said about Teigen, "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" Buzzfeed later published screenshots of some of the comments that Teigen made about Stodden, which included the model telling the then-teenager to take a "dirt nap."

Teigen later responded to this scandal on Twitter and issued an apology to both Stodden and her fans. She wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls— in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." Teigen later tweeted that she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed" at how she behaved, but added that it is "nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." She ended her statement by saying that she reached out to Stodden privately to apologize, but she wanted to share a public apology, as well.

In response, Stodden denied that Teigen reached out to them. Stodden wrote that they had not heard from the cookbook author or her camp. They also wrote that Teigen actually blocked them on Twitter, writing, "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record." Teigen has also been criticized for her past comments about Farrah Abraham. All these issues have been piling up, with the model losing several major business partnerships.