'SNL' Star Colin Jost Clears Confusion Over Pete Davidson Ferry Purchase

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is clearing the air about a ferry purchase he made with former castmate Pete Davidson. Last year, the two joked about purchasing "the windowless van of the sea" during a Weekend Update segment, and now Jost is setting the record straight, in a way. The comedian took to Instagram to admit that he was "actually stone-cold sober" when he and Davidson bought the ferry." Not only that, but he said they are "excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You're going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

Coincidentally, Colin Jost is using this decommissioned Staten Island Ferry as a way to help promote his upcoming comedy tour, Ferry Money Tour, or perhaps the other way around on his Instagram. With shows in Houston, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Madison, Chicago, and Austin, and possibly more on the way, it seems like Jost is getting pretty serious about that ferry that he and Davidson purchased, and now that the summer months are here, now would be a great time to really enjoy it and use it, though that might still be a while away.

Earlier this week, Pete Davidson even gave an update to ET about the ferry, though he claimed he has "no idea what's going on with that thing. Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out." However, it sounds like Jost was very sober and is very real about the ferry. If he continues to own the ferry and if Davidson doesn't regret buying it, SNL fans may be able to look forward to some ferry tours involving the two of them in the future, which would be pretty incredible.

Despite Pete Davidson leaving SNL at the end of Season 47 last year, it seems like he and Colin Jost still remain close. Davidson was even supposed to host the show last month, but it was canceled due to the writers' strike that unfortunately started that same week. It's unclear if he will host an episode for Season 49, but hopefully, he does. Not only so fans could once again see him at Studio 8H but to possibly get any updates on how his and Jost's ferry is going on Weekend Update because it would definitely be the right place to continue to give updates on that interesting investment.