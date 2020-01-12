New ‘SNL’ Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Harry Styles Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live‘s winter break will continue this weekend. NBC is airing a repeat of the Nov. 16 episode featuring Harry Styles as performer and guest host tonight, Jan. 11. The episode featured several side-splitting sketches, including the Days of Our Lives parody on the Trump impeachment hearings and the already classic sketch with Styles as the social media manager for Sara Lee.

The Styles episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The cold open for Styles episode was “Days of Our Impeachment,” which parodied the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearings and criticism that they were not dramatic enough. So, SNL responded by turning the important hearings into a soap opera.

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm made a special guest appearance as then-Acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor. Cecily Strong starred as former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, while Kate McKinnon popped in as Rudy Giulliani. Melissa Villasenor played Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Beck Bennett played Sen. Mitch McConnell and Pete Davidson played Michael “Avocado.”

Easily the best sketch from the episode was “Sara Lee,” in which Styles played Sara Lee’s social media manager and was questioned for the sexually explicit comments he left on Instagram using the main Sara Lee account. In one comment, Styles’ character wrote, “Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community.”

The sketch quickly went viral, racking up 2.7 million views on YouTube. Sara Lee even responded to it.

“We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand,” a Bimbo Bakeries USA spokesperson said. “But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”

During his monologue, Styles joked about his One Direction bandmates, throwing some shade at Zayn Malik, the first member to leave the group.

“Now, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but I’m not in a boy band anymore,” Styles joked. “I’m in a man band now. I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? Well, they’re not here. How crazy would be if they were, though? I know. I love those guys. They’re my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and uh…Ringo! Yeah, that’s it.”

Styles’ appearance on SNL was timed with the December release of his second solo album, Fine Line. His international tour to promote the record starts in the U.K. in April.

SNL is finally returning for a new episode on Jan. 25, with actor Adam Driver as host and Halsey as musical guest.

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC