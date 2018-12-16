‘SNL’ Mocks ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ Movies During ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live took a jab at Creed II this weekend with the return of Angel, Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever.

Heidi Gardner has played Angel on Weekend Update before, though the character may never have been more relevant. Not only is Creed II currently getting rave reviews in theaters, but host Matt Damon was there to play a classic blue-collar, working town hero with an accent alongside her.

In the skit, Gardner rolled out in character as Angel. As usual, she was worried about her boyfriend Tommy in his big fight, and she threatened to take her kids to her sister’s. Michael Che tried his best to steer her toward some more cheerful holiday stories, but Angel was single-minded.

Even when Che brought up the touching story of Tyler Perry paying off nearly half a million dollars in Walmart layaways, Angel found a way to make it morbid.

“What are you doing, Tyler Perry?” she said, in a strangely recognizable parody of a sports movie monologue. “You think you’re some hero, paying for other peoples’ Christmas present? Well, my kids already got their Gronk jerseys. What they need is their father. So, unless you’re going to be their on Christmas morning to say ‘hellur,’ then Madea’s Family Reunion will be missing a few people — ’cause I’m taking the kids to my sister’s.”

After that, Che brought up Creed II, highlighting the relevance of the skit. After a few more punchlines about the dangers of boxing, Damon rolled out to the news desk in character as Tommy to defend his sport.

“What are you doing here?” Angel asked.

“I could ask you the same thing,” Damon responded in his best Boston accent. “You said you were taking the kids to your sister’s.”

The two pulled out all the tropes of a dramatic working class movie couple in the span of a few lines. Tommy even asked the age-old question: “Do you think you’re better than me?” before admitting that he was “born in the back of the Cheers bar.”

In the end, as expected, Angel came around to support Tommy in his upcoming Christmas Day fight.

This was a big step for Angel, a character who has gained quite a bit of traction on Weekend Update. She has made a couple of other appearances on the show, and each time she finds herself worried about Tommy’s big fight. This is the first time that we’ve seen Tommy, however, and the casting could not have been more perfect.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.