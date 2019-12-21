‘SNL’: Lizzo Twerks ‘Nutty Professor’ Vibes With Eddie Murphy and Kenan Thompson in Promo

The final Saturday Night Live of 2019 is a special episode, featuring Eddie Murphy‘s first time hosting the show in more than three decades. Lizzo will also be performing, and she was just as excited to be on the same stage as the comedy legend as SNL cast member, Kenan Thompson. The trio appeared together in a collection of teasers for the upcoming episode.

This week, SNL filmed just two promos in front of a Studio 8H covered in Christmas decorations. In the first, Thompson was super excited for the amazing Christmas gift.

“Best night ever!” Lizzo said after Murphy introduced himself and the singer.

“Eddie Murphy and Lizzo,” Thompson said before getting choked up. “Thank you Santa Claus.”

In the second spot, Thompson and Lizzo could not contain their excitement.

“I’m so excited to have you here, man,” Thompson said. “When I heard, I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’”

“And when I heard, I was like, ‘AAAAH! Let’s go! Let’s go!” Lizzo said as she twerked. She also said “sexual chocolate” and “Hercules!” references to Murphy’s Coming to America and The Nutty Professor films.

Murphy shot to fame as an SNL cast member from 1980 to 1984. He also hosted an episode in 1984 after he left, then made an infamously unfunny appearance at the 2015 Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary special. Saturday night’s episode will be his first time hosting in 35 years.

The Dreamgirls actor’s appearance on SNL is timed with a comeback that started with Netflix’s acclaimed Dolemite is My Name, which is now streaming. He recently finished filming Coming 2 America and is set to work on a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie. There are also rumors he plans to go on a stand-up tour and will be filming a special for Netflix.

In a recent interview with Indiewire, Murphy rejected the idea he is on a comeback tour, pointing out that he is still one of the most famous names in Hollywood.

“There’s no such thing as ‘there are these people who don’t know who Eddie Murphy is,’ because, like I said, it’s not ego, it’s just a reality,” the actor explained. “I’ve been one of the highest-grossing actors in history over the last 30 years. I’m the highest-grossing comedian in the history of the movie business. So it’s just not a reality that somebody can go, ‘Oh, we don’t know who you are.’ It’s like, ‘You do.’”

Murphy continued, “You may not be excited about it, or you may not have seen something new in a couple of years. But you never really leave the airwaves. Even if I said, ‘I don’t want to ever be seen again.’ Well, I can’t, with the way the world is wired now. It’s out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

As for Lizzo, this marks her debut on SNL. Earlier this year, she released her breakthrough third album Cuz I Love You, which earned her eight Grammy nominations.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

