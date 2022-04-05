Netflix Creates New Movie Category Following Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Sketch

✖

Saturday Night Live pitched a new concept on this weekend's episode and it looks like Netflix has already adopted it. After the new sketch "Short-ass Movie" aired on April 3, Netflix quote-tweeted the video, adding: "good idea." In no time, a category called "Short-ass Movies" was available on the Netflix app.

Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, musical guest Gunna and actor Simon Rex all rapped about how they prefer movies with shorter runtimes. The video even showed them scrolling through a Netflix-like interface, so it's no surprise that the streamer took this as an invitation to play along. Sadly, Netflix does not have the rights to many of the 90-minute gems listed in SNL's song, but there are still plenty of fan favorites to be found here.

Netflix's new category prioritizes Netflix original films as usual, kicking off with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre at the time of this writing. Below that, however, you'll find Zoolander, Stand by Me, Monthy Python and the Holy Grail and Midnight in Paris, among others. You can cross-reference "Short-ass Movies" with other broad categories like "popular" and "trending," or by genre like "comedy," "action" and so on.

Davidson, Redd, Gunna and Rex skillfully wove titles like The Lion King, Bad Moms and Austin Powers into their lyrics, but at the time of this writing, those titles are not available on Netflix. The sketch was not specific to Netflix, however, and they are available elsewhere. The sketch also made one surprisingly outdated reference to double VHS releases, which went over well with the SNL live audience.

Perhaps the biggest punchline of the sketch, however, was when Rex asked Davidson what the runtime was for his 2020 movie The King of Staten Island. The comedian seemed embarrassed as he admitted "it's like, 2 hours and 17 minutes – but we needed those minutes!"

Maybe Netflix's new category will give Davidson something to strive for on his next project. He has four upcoming movies on his IMDb page including two in post-production and two that are currently in the works. The runtimes for those have not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, SNL has a 90-minute slot on NBC every weekend. The show will be back on April 9 at 11:30 p.m. ET with a new episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal with musical guest Camila Cabello.