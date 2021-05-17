'SNL' Jokes About Zac Efron's Plastic Surgery Allegations With Medina Spirit Comparison

✖

Zac Efron cannot be used to people having issues with his looks. The High School Musical alum has always maintained a "heart throb" status with his fans, but recently he threw them for a loop. Efron's Earth Day appearance sparked a frenzy of responses to Efron's face due to what appeared to be plastic surgery.

There is no confirmation behind the allegations, of course, but that didn't stop Saturday Night Live from making a joke about the online frenzy. During Weekend Update, Michael Che introduced a closing bit with Beck Bennett appearing as controversial horse trainer Bob Baffert. This is important because it leads to a very funny impersonation of Baffert and brings in Medina Spirit's controversial Kentucky Derby victory.

While describing the horse's failed drug test, Bennett goes on about Medina Spirit's chiseled features, including a chin like Zac Efron. It's a small passing joke but it just shows how Efron's look managed to leave people curious about what happened.

Since the online search for answers, the plastic surgery rumor was debunked by a friend of Efron. Radar Online also got an inside look at what could cause Efron's look and give the illusion of a cosmetic procedure.

"Zac looks great. He has build lots of lean muscles and his body fat is low," Natasha Fett, a celebrity personal trainer and physical therapist, told the outlet. "It seems to me that Zac is enhancing his physique and build by taking testosterone and HGH (human growth hormone). HGH in high volumes can cause the jaw and cartilage to grow. Looking at Zac's new facial features are a lot more masculine which can definitely be achieved with Testosterone and HGH. Neither of those products should be taken unless monitored by a doctor."

The joke on Weekend Update is a good way to playfully reference the online frenzy that followed. Also allows us to highlight the great performance from Bennett as the disgraced horse trainer. But as with most online trends, there is always that pendulum swing where people are upset that someone is being mocked for the wrong reasons. For Efron, he has been open about his physical fitness and the need to be shredded for films like Baywatch. The expectations just weren't where it felt worth it.

"I realized, when I was done with that movie, that I don't ever want to be in that good of shape again," Efron said during an appearance on Hot Ones. "It was so hard. You're working with almost no wiggle room. You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack, s--- like that. It's just stupid. It's just not real. I'm happy that it worked, I'm happy that it got me through it." Ultimately Efron offered this advice: "Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, you're good."