Zac Efron's Earth Day Appearance Creates a Frenzy for Fans Who Believe He's Had Plastic Surgery

✖

Zac Efron is recently single and showing off a new look. The Baywatch actor had a cameo in Earth Day! The Musical, Bill Nye's collaboration video with Justin Bieber, the D'Amelios, and more, in order to promote awareness about climate change. However, one of the main takeaways was that Efron was looking a little different, with many speculating that he had gotten plastic surgery on his face and jaw.

People on Twitter likened him to "Handsome Squidward" from Spongebob Squarepants or drew comparisons to the prosthetics that The Weeknd wore in his "Save Your Tears" music video. However, Radar Online spoke to some experts who offered some insight into what had caused his change in appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

"Zac looks great. He has build lots of lean muscles and his body fat is low," explained Natasha Fett, a celebrity personal trainer and physical therapist. "It seems to me that Zac is enhancing his physique and build by taking testosterone and HGH (human growth hormone). HGH in high volumes can cause the jaw and cartilage to grow. Looking at Zac's new facial features are a lot more masculine which can definitely be achieved with Testosterone and HGH. Neither of those products should be taken unless monitored by a doctor."

Holy shit I can’t believe Zac Efron is Handsome Squidward pic.twitter.com/Fil9ecRggl — SSG Maister (@Maister_SSB) April 23, 2021

While some people on Twitter made jokes about Efron's appearance, a majority of them pointed out that Hollywood perpetuates unrealistic body standards and that Efron has spoken out against that pressure in the past. "I feel really bad for Zac Efron actually," tweeted one fan. "People were being so awful about his looks when his lil wilderness show was on, despite the fact that he literally looked fine. People can’t accept that he’s not going to look 21 for the rest of his life."

I'm gonna need everyone making fun of Zac Efron rn to cease IMMEDIATELY. He got emotional over eating carbs again 🥺🥺 Hollywood's constant scrutiny and impossible body standards affect men too ✋✋ pic.twitter.com/j2xBxecv9k — sadielady45 (@sadielady451) April 23, 2021

After getting absolutely shredded for Baywatch, Efron explained on Hot Ones that it just wasn't worth it to him. "I realized, when I was done with that movie, that I don't ever want to be in that good of shape again," Efron explained. "It was so hard. You're working with almost no wiggle room. You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack, s--- like that. It's just stupid. It's just not real. I'm happy that it worked, I'm happy that it got me through it." Ultimately Efron offered this advice: "Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, you're good."