'SNL': Machine Gun Kelly Brings Pop-Punk Back With 'My Ex's Best Friend' Performance

✖

Machine Gun Kelly took the Saturday Night Live stage on Jan. 30, joining host John Krasinski, and gave a rousing performance from his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall. Released in September of last year, the pop-punk inspired album serves as MGK's fifth studio LP.

His first performance was "my ex's best friend," showing the pop punk influence the former rapper now clings to musically. Not everybody online was behind the performance, questioning MGK's singing ability and the quality of the music. But in the end, fans of Machine Gun Kelly were behind the singer and his appearance on the show.

MGK, born Colston Baker, stoked fans' anticipation for his performance earlier this week as he was seen carrying his girlfriend Megan Fox into the NBC studios. Reports say he was on his way to rehearsal for tonight's performance. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and growing concerns, the couple entered the building without masks. Ahead of the performance, Fox was seen sporting a large rock on her ring finger, sparking talk of a possible engagement with the 30-year-old. She quickly set the record straight by sharing a photo with her Instagram followers of her left hand, with another ring that had the inscription "F–– You."

With the NBC performance, it seems the artist is crossing one thing off of his 2021 list. While speaking with iHeartRadio's Ask Anything Chat, MGK revealed he's looking to hit a few more items on his list like directing a movie and releasing another album. The biggest thing on his list: “And being a good human, those are all my 2021 top of the list," he shared.

I think I like pop punk @machinegunkelly better than rapper MGK #snl — Flipper O'Chemtrail (@goodscientific) January 31, 2021

The rapper recently released the album's accompanying musical Downfalls High. MGK spoke with NME about his experience working on the mini-movie and his first directing experience. “It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories," he said. “It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Travis Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”