The final Saturday Night Live episode of 2024 airs tonight and Martin Short is taking the reins. The Only Murders in the Building star is set to host the long-running variety sketch series for a fifth time, earning him a spot in the elite “Five-Timers Club.” Short, who was an SNL cast member from 1984 to 1985, last hosted the Dec. 10, 2022, with Only Murders co-star and fellow Five-Timers Club member Steve Martin. Short last hosted SNL by himself for the Dec. 15, 2012 episode. Coincidentally, the first two times he hosted in 1986 and 1996 were also in December.

Since Christmas is right around the corner, fans will certainly be able to look forward to some holiday-themed sketches. It’s already begun with Short’s SNL promo, when Michael Longfellow, Jane Wickline, and Devon Walker came into Studio 8H to be greeted with Short and loads of presents. While Short encouraged them to open up presents, saying he got them each “something special,” there was nothing. However, Short told them that the something special was a job wrapping presents for his famous friends, including Colin Jost, Al Pacino and Martin.

Short will be joined by Irish musician Hozier, marking his second time as a musical guest on SNL. His first was on Oct. 11, 2014, alongside host and former cast member Bill Hader. Since it is the last episode of the year, there is something else that fans will be able to look forward to. Weekend Update hosts Jost and Michael Che should be doing their fan-favorite annual “Joke Swap” tradition, where they read jokes written by the other one and have not seen until air. Between the expressions and the jokes themselves, it’s usually pretty hilarious.

Tonight’s new Saturday Night Live is going to be a fun one, per usual, but with Martin Short hosting the Christmas episode and Hozier performing, it will surely be a good one. Maybe this will finally be the time Short reprises his role of Jack Frost from the third The Santa Clause film, but whatever the sketches include, fans will be put into the holiday mood. A Saturday Night Live Christmas is also streaming on Peacock if viewers want to watch more Christmas sketches, including Short and Steve Martin’s violent A Christmas Carol sketch from 2022 that is certainly not like the original story.