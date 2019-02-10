‘SNL’: Halsey Possibly Shades G-Eazy During ‘Without Me’ Performance

Halsey performed her hit song “Without Me” on SNL this week in front of a striking backdrop, and many fans think it was meant to call out her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy.

Halsey served as both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week. The singer got mixed reviews for her comedic performances, although no one disputed her talent as a singer. Her first song of the night was the soulful breakup ballad “Without Me,” which came out in October. Many fans believe it is about her split with G-Eazy, and the set on Saturday night seemed to confirm that.

Halsey’s performance began in near-darkness, with a single spotlight illuminating the songstress. She sang along to a solitary piano accompaniment. As she launched into the second refrain, the lights came up, revealing walls covered in jagged writing. Many guessed that the words were taken straight from messages Halsey received from G-Eazy.

“I’m so sorry Ashley I cheated,” it said on the walls and floor. “I’m so sorry.”

Smaller text added locations, including “In Minneapolis,” “In New Orleans,” “At home in Los Angeles” and “More places that I can’t even remember.”

Halsey’s stage name is an anagram of her birth name, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. Fans were shocked by the on-stage callout, and they took to Twitter to praise the singer for what they assumed was shade for her ex. Many were in awe of the singer and pronounced G-Eazy “canceled.”

Halsey did not ruin the subtlety in her performance by explaining the set or pointing any fingers. She did, however, retweet praise from one of her heroes — Kelly Clarkson.

“That was a killer performance of #WithoutMe on #SNL,” Clarkson wrote. “Your vocals, the story, the writing on the wall. Best performance I’ve seen in a while. Raw. Painful. Pure. Thanks for being you!”

“I.. am going to cry,” Halsey responded. “I saw u at staples the night I found out I was hosting. I cried and laughed and you reminded me why i do this so this goes -such- a long way. Kelly thank u for being one of the reasons I write ur a queen.”

Later, on Sunday morning, she took to Twitter again, appearing to address the performance, though again not mentioning anyone by name.

“As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me,” she wrote. “As a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. My truth will always come through in my art. Death over silence, yo.”



SNL will be back next week with another new episode, hosted by Don Cheadle and featuring musical guest Gary Clark Jr. The show airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.