‘SNL’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Parody Spinoff Reimagines ‘SVU’ With Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T

HBO’s Game of Thrones might have fans saying goodbye to the series this year, but if Saturday Night Live had its way, the show’s tale of fire and ice wouldn’t have to end just yet.

During last night’s episode of the NBC sketch series, guest host Kit Harington inspired a parody which included prequels, sequels and spin-offs of the series to keep Game of Thrones fans entertained long after season 8 draws to a close.

But one of the parody spin-offs most brilliantly re-imagined through various promo segments was a nod to NBC‘s longest running drama series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which featured the show’s original stars, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

Fitting in most perfectly with the show’s already gruesome themes, the SVU crossover finds Hargitay and Ice-T sporting costumes straight out of the HBO series, but investigating crimes as usual.

Hargitay revives her role as Lt. Benson, appearing at the scene of a murder with Ice-T as Sgt. Fin Tutuola, who is grappling over the horrific details of the victim’s death at Flea Bottom, East Side of Rhaenys’ Hill.

“You telling me some sick son of a b— cut this dude’s thing off?” Fin asks as he and Benson approach a victim covered up and surrounded by police tape.

“Yep,” Benson replies.

“And fed it to his dog?” he adds.

“Seems so…”

“Then gauged the man’s eyes out—”

“Yup,” Benson says, short for breath.

“Then fed it its own eyes?”

“Bingo.”

“Then wore his dead skin to an orgy?” Fin asks, appalled.

“Ding, ding!”

“Then got busy with a hole where his eye used to be…?”

Looking at her partner, Benson replies sharply, “Circle gets the square.”

The scene then rolls to the end credit card, showing it was executive produced by Dire Wolf, as opposed to Dick Wolf with a play-on “dire wolf” — the Stark family’s furry companions, designated to each sibling.

Fans were loving the sketch, going to Twitter to share their thoughts about the dream spin-off and of course, seeing as much of Hargitay and Ice-T for years to come.

“Who needs dragons when you have Olivia Benson [Mariska] in GOT!!” one fan wrote.

“Yo when Olivia and Fin walked on for Game of Thrones SVU I fell out” another added alongside a gif of The Office character, Stanley Hudson laughing uncontrollably.

“WHY IS THIS NOT A REAL SHOW?” beamed another.

“I don’t know about you but I’d watch the heck out of GoT:SVU. #WinterIsComing more like #TheCopsAreComing,” a fan wrote.

The SVU Twitter handle got in on the fun surrounding the parody spin-off, sharing with fans a poster of what the surreal project could have looked like.

The prospect of Hargitay on SNL also raised questions among fans wondering when the NBC staple would finally host the series.

“Hey [SNL], when the hell is [Mariska Hargitay] going to host your show?! #SNL #SVU” added another.

It would make sense to have Hargitay host. After all, it was announced last week that Law and Order: SVU has been renewed for a record Season 21 at the network.

According to Variety, this will make the police procedural “the longest-running primetime live-action series in TV history,” surpassing the current record it is tied for with the original Law & Order.

