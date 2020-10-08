'SNL' Removes Morgan Wallen From This Weekend's Show After Partying Maskless in Alabama

✖

Country singer Morgan Wallen was set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live's Oct. 10 episode. However, shortly after videos emerged of Wallen partying without a mask on in Alabama recently, he has since been removed from the show, per Variety. In a statement, Wallen apologized for his actions and explained that he fully understands SNL's decision to cancel his upcoming appearance.

On Wednesday, Wallen posted a video on Instagram in which he explained that SNL had recently informed him that he will no longer be the musical guest on Saturday's episode. The singer posted the video from a hotel room in New York City, where he has been preparing to go on the sketch series. He shared that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 but that his "actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams." Wallen came under fire after several TikTok videos emerged that showcased him partying with fans without a mask on. In one of the videos, which was posted on Monday, he even appeared to kiss one of those fans during this get-together.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” Wallen said. He continued to say that he has some personal growth to do in light of this situation. He added, “I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.”

Wallen said that SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels gave him "a lot of encouragement" in regard to this matter. Michaels also reportedly told the singer that they would "find another time to make this up." As of right now, there has been no announcement about what musical guest will take Wallen's place on Saturday's episode.