‘SNL’: Emma Stone and Cecily Strong Fan out Over BTS in Promo Bit

This week’s Saturday Night Live host Emma Stone is just as excited for Korean pop band BTS’ first performance on the show.

The promos for Saturday’s all-new episode of the long-running NBC variety sketch series showed just how excited the SNL cast and crew are to welcome the pop sensation.

In the first of a series of taped tests for the episode, Stone introduces herself to the camera alongside BTS, and SNL cast member Cecily Strong cannot contain her excitement.

Emma Stone hosts the show this week with musical guest @BTS_twt! 💜🔜 #BTSxSNL 🔜💜 pic.twitter.com/XTjvOIIKgA — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 11, 2019

“Oh my God!” Cecily says as her voice shakes with joy.

“I know. I’m back. I can feel how excited everyone is to have me here” Stone responds, unaware BTS is the object of Strong’s affection.

The members of the K-pop group then say hi to Cecily in unison, causing her to lose it.

“Aw you missed me, that’s sweet,” Stone adds.

Strong then packs the punchline when she turns to Stone and says: “Oh Emma, hi, you’re here.”

The second segment finds Strong and Stone attempting to keep their cool as they stand along with Jun, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, but not necessarily doing a good job.

“I’m flipping out on the inside,” Strong whispers to Stone.

“I know, BTS is all around us,” Stone responds.

Strong adds: “I’m seriously freaking out in my brain.”

“Me too, let’s try to keep it together,” Stone replies. BTS then introduces themselves in unison and the two ladies break down in tears.

The third segment shows Strong and Stone admiring the members of the pop group, while also taking a moment to be self-deprecating.

“Look at these sweet beautiful men,” Strong says.

“Voices of angels,” Stone responds.

Strong adds: “And us.”

“Two women in their thirties just doing their best,” Stone says.

“Wow, talk about a dream team. Go crazy America!” Strong says, signing the hilarious group off.

BTS is considered the most popular boy band in the world, with the group smashing YouTube records for most views in the first 24 hours Saturday for their new single “Boys With Luv,” featuring Halsey. The group is expected to perform the smash hit off their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, released Friday.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC. After tonight’s episode, the show will take a short break, with the next episode set to air May 3 and feature Adam Sandler as the host, along with musical guest Shawn Mendes.