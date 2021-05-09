'SNL': Elon Musk Causes Controversy With Medical Reveal During Monologue

Elon Musk raised a stir on SNL this weekend with an off-handed comment about his own neurodivergence. The controversial businessman claimed he was making history as the first person with Asperger Syndrome to host the legendary sketch show. There are several problems with that statement troubling viewers on social media.

Musk made several jokes at his own expense in the opening monologue, including several playing on his neurodivergence. However, the term "Asperger's Syndrome" is no longer used by medical professionals, who instead refer to the "Autism spectrum," measuring symptoms along with it. Additionally, Musk is not the first person on the Autism spectrum to host the show — the most prominent earlier example is Dan Aykroyd, who hosed the show in 2003 years after he had left the main cast. Another is musician David Byrne, who has hosted SNL twice and was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome back when it was a commonly used term.

Still, hearing a successful figure like Musk enthusiastically representing neurodivergence on one of the most popular TV shows in the world meant a lot to some viewers, judging by the responses online. Some appreciated the way he took the strengths and challenges of Autism Spectrum Disorder in stride and made jokes that others could laugh with him at.

On the other hand, some accused Musk of "fetishizing" neurodivergence and questioned whether he had truly received an Asperger's diagnosis or treatments. They saw this as another one of the businessman's ploys to distract from his controversial history of mistreating workers and endangering customers.

In general, few people seem to have changed their feelings on Musk after his SNL appearance, and either way they used this comment from his monologue to suit their existing opinions. You can watch Musk's full episode of SNL on Hulu, with a free trial available here. Scroll down for a look at the commentary on Musk's false claim about making history for the neurodivergent community.

