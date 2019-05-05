‘SNL’ Cold Open Parodies ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ With ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Avengers’

Saturday Night Live surprisingly opened Adam Sandler‘s episode with a gameshow cold open, featuring members of the Avengers facing Game of Thrones characters in a Family Feud sketch.

At the beginning, Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) introduced the Avengers panel, with Thor (Alex Moffat), the “sexiest man at a Renaissance Fair”; Thanos (Beck Bennett) or “swole Grimace”; Okoye (Ego Nwodim) or “Okie-dokie”; and Groot (Leslie Jones).

Before introducing the Game of Thrones panel, Thompson took a swipe at the controversy surrounding the darkness of the Battle of Winterfell episode. “You know it’s dark when you can’t even see the white people.”

The panel included Brienne (Kate McKinnon); Tormund (Mikey Day); Melisandre (Cecily Strong); and Bran (Kyle Mooney).

The first match-up featured Thor versus Brienne, who said she had “Jamie Lannister, one night, three hands, no rules” on her bucket list. Thor’s bucket list includes reforming the rainbow bridge to Valhalla, which happened to be on the board as “travel.”

Thanos’ bucket list includes getting off the HGH, while Okoye wanted to just put on sweat pants and watch eight hours of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Groot just said, “B–, I’m Groot.”

The Game of Thrones team thought the feud was lost, but then Arya Stark (Melissa Villasenor) showed up right on time!

“Well Steve, as a battle approaches and I stare into an endless night, there is but one thing a girl must do,” Arya said.

“Oh, say no more. I saw what you did in that episode,” Steve said. “Show me… getting that booty!”

The sketch earned some mixed reviews from fans on Twitter.

One person thought the cold open made this one of the funniest episodes of the season already.

Tonight’s episode is already the best of the season. The political references got old quick. Although the Family Feud is a close behind. #SNL — Chris (@tvwithchrissy) May 5, 2019

Then again, another person was disappointed there was no political open.

So disappoint in @nbcsnl. Mueller report plus Barr testimony and you do Family Feud on GOT. Fewer episodes and disappointing content. Step it up! #snl — Allison C (@allison_cann) May 5, 2019

New episodes of SNL air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

