‘SNL’ Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.

As with anything related to SNL, some loved it and some hated it. Some loved guest performer Jim Carrey’s version of Biden, while others were happy with a change-up. Others were just thrown off by seeing an unfamiliar face at the top of the broadcast. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Johnson’s big debut as the POTUS, which came as Owen Wilson hosted and Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slide 1

https://twitter.com/frankpallotta/status/1444505320525598720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“If that was the new featured player as Biden, it was a bold move on their part,” one person wrote. “The impression was okay but I had a hard time understanding him.”

Slide 2

https://twitter.com/SquishySnapple/status/1444505334953951246?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Whoever this guy is on #SNL is already the best Biden they’ve had in years,” a second person wrote. A third tweeted, “No offense, but I’m not really digging this Joe Biden.”

Slide 4

https://twitter.com/NycAnarchy/status/1444505825259704322?s=20

“Whoever is playing Joe Biden is hot garbage,” a fourth wrote. A fifth added, “why can’t #SNL find a decent impression of biden? this was the worst yet.”

Slide 3

https://twitter.com/tdwightdavis/status/1444507437965484038?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“As much as it pains me to see the role taken from Moffat, it’s a surprisingly ballsy move for #SNL to give the role of Biden to James Austin Johnson right off the bat,” another wrote. “This is the kind of risk-taking I want to see from the show…just wish it wasn’t also taking a role from Alex.”

Slide 5

https://twitter.com/clyveSPEAKS/status/1444508221780209664?s=20

“This is the best cold open in years and people are complaining about the first good Biden impression ever on the show,” yet another viewer tweeted. “SNL diehards are something else!”

Slide 6

https://twitter.com/pintostock77/status/1444505523462754311?s=20

“I have no idea who this guy is playing Biden on #SNL. But he certainly is trying,” another person tweeted. “It’s basically ‘play him as out of breath and constipated at the same time’ which…idk maybe?”

Watch the Full Cold Open

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 ET on NBC. If you miss the live broadcast, each episode can be watched on Hulu the next day. Individual clips are also uploaded on YouTube after the live episode.