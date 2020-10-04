'SNL': Chris Rock's 'My Heart Goes out to COVID' Trump Joke Infuriates POTUS' Supporters
Chris Rock fired off the coldest shot toward President Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live's Season 46 premiere. Rock, who starred on the show for three seasons in the '90s, was hosting for the third time and kicked things off with a timely monologue about the ongoing start of the U.S. Right out of the gate, the 55-year-old comic addressed Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization.
"The elephant in the room: President Trump's in the hospital from COVID. And I just want to say, my heart goes out to COVID," Rock said. This comment, of course, infuriated Trump supporters who were watching the broadcast. Some people tweeted about their distaste after it aired, and, as the clip circulated online, more conservatives were fuming over what the Fargo actor said. Many said it was inappropriate to mock someone hospitalized and essentially cheer on a virus that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide. Scroll through to see some of the heated takes on Rock's monologue.
Trashy. @chrisrock pic.twitter.com/bRNr391TOr— Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) October 4, 2020
I turned off the TV and walked out of the room right as he said that. The opening was pretty biased as well, standard and shameful. I used to be a Chris Rock fan and was looking forward to his show. No more #snl46— leeblaylock (@leeblaylock) October 4, 2020
This is why the American people are done with Hollywood! I am way more funny daily on the reg with my peeps cuz I live in the real world. Pshhh— Angela Abel (@Angieliberty) October 4, 2020
This is so sad. I don’t care who you are voting for or who you support . This is the President of our country and he’s in the hospital. If you aren’t praying for him let me know and I’ll you to my prayer list.— Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) October 4, 2020
He used to be my favorite... he is disgusting ... and time has not been kind... looking really ROUGH sir— JayLon🇺🇸 (@JaylonTheGreat1) October 4, 2020
I have no issue with this freedom of speech. He can say what he wants, who cares? It's the hypocrisy that pisses me off.— the mouth of truth (@bocchelVerita) October 4, 2020
Chris Rock, another loser. It’s too bad that one by one all the people I liked are proving how disgusting they are. Imagine saying on SLN “My heart goes out to Covid.” A deadly virus that made many people suffer a horrible death. He’s scum. @chrisrock— D ^.^ (@ItsjustmeKimba) October 4, 2020
Chris Rock on SNL ... “Trump Is in the Hospital with COVID — My Heart Goes Out to COVID”
Tired of Democrats yet?— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2020