'SNL': Chris Rock's 'My Heart Goes out to COVID' Trump Joke Infuriates POTUS' Supporters

Chris Rock fired off the coldest shot toward President Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live's Season 46 premiere. Rock, who starred on the show for three seasons in the '90s, was hosting for the third time and kicked things off with a timely monologue about the ongoing start of the U.S. Right out of the gate, the 55-year-old comic addressed Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization.

"The elephant in the room: President Trump's in the hospital from COVID. And I just want to say, my heart goes out to COVID," Rock said. This comment, of course, infuriated Trump supporters who were watching the broadcast. Some people tweeted about their distaste after it aired, and, as the clip circulated online, more conservatives were fuming over what the Fargo actor said. Many said it was inappropriate to mock someone hospitalized and essentially cheer on a virus that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide. Scroll through to see some of the heated takes on Rock's monologue.