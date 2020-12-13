'SNL': Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Prove They 'Still Got it' With New Song Performance

Saturday Night Live kept the good vibes going with yet another new episode of the sketch comedy series. Actor Timothée Chalamet served as the host while Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band was the musical guest. Given that one of the country's most famous entertainers took to the stage on SNL's recent episode, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that social media users had a lot to say about Springsteen's turn as a musical guest. Springsteen's first song was "Ghosts" from his new album, Letter to You.

SNL previously announced its slate of hosts and musical guests for December at the end of November. They shared that three brand-new episodes will air during the course of the month. The first new episode aired on Dec. 5, which featured Jason Bateman as the host and Morgan Wallen, who had a very recent, dramatic history with SNL, as the musical guest. Chalamet and Springsteen and the E Street Band are, of course, taking over hosting and musical guest duties this week. For the final episode of SNL for 2020, Kristen Wiig, a former member of the show's cast, will be the host while Dua Lipa will be the musical guest.

Obviously, fans were caught up with Springsteen and the E Street Band during this week's episode. Based on the reactions amongst SNL viewers, they certainly had something to say about the legendary performer's time on the NBC series.