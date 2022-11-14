'SNL': Keke Palmer to Host, and Fans Can't Wait
Keke Palmer's fans just had their wishes granted. Last night, Saturday Night Live announced that the Nope star would host the show's Dec. 3 return. "Y'all got y'alls wish… guess [who] hosting @nbcsnl?" Palmer tweeted after the news was announced. "I'm so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn't do it without you ❤️?." This will be her first time performing on SNL, and she will be joined by musical guest SZA. Last month, SZA released her long-awaited single "Shirt" and hinted that she would soon follow up her album Ctrl with a new project. The news was announced during its sixth episode, hosted by Dave Chappelle, which is SNL's first since the midterm elections.
It follows the same pattern as last season, which began with four consecutive episodes, took a week off before three more episodes, then took two weeks off before returning Dec. 11 for two final episodes. The other hosts so far this season were Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Amy Schumer. This year has been a busy one for Palmer. Along with launching a digital TV network, responding to the internet's fan castings, and starting a podcast, she also found the time to shine on the Nope press tour. Her admirers are no doubt waiting for the flood of memes that will follow from her appearance on the comedy sketch show. Read on to witness some of the (humorously over-the-top) Twitter excitement over Palmer's hosting gig.
Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you ❤️😆 pic.twitter.com/9Z0JlHp2ic— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 13, 2022
'For the betterment of humanity'
Manifested this for the betterment of humanity— Maddy Morphosis’ Bro (@completetart) November 13, 2022
One of the first comments after the announcements was by a user who literally tweeted Palmer's guest hosting into existence, posting "@KekePalmer and it's not negotiable" to SNL's Twitter account on Aug. 30. Another user tweeted her gratitude, replying, "Manifested this for the betterment of humanity."
'This is much better."
don’t think i’ve forgiven you for your crimes. but this is much better.— willow (@tiredsnlstan) November 13, 2022
In response to SNL's announcement, a Twitter user warned, "don't think i've forgiven you for your crimes. but this is much better."
'****'
November 13, 2022
Expletive-free language was insufficient to express the level of excitement felt by this poster.
'No pressure Keke.'
Why you having 2 weeks off? So excited to see @KekePalmer on SNL it could be the best show all season, no pressure Keke. pic.twitter.com/4S7aHUvHuc— Blake Stanley (@fatchoi27) November 13, 2022
One person tweeted their excitement amidst some reassuring for the always-busy entertainer and mild reprimand of SNL.
'Is this the real SNL account'
Is this the real SNL account tho?— MahoganyGarden (@TayReal673) November 13, 2022
"Is this the real SNL account tho?" wrote someone who is very, very safe on social media.
'Now I will sign up for Peacock'
This! Now I will sign up for Peacock to watch this ep only— I (@I97933920) November 13, 2022
"This! Now I will sign up for Peacock to watch this ep only," posted a fan. And NBC has Keke Palmer to thank.