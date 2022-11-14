'SNL': Keke Palmer to Host, and Fans Can't Wait

Keke Palmer's fans just had their wishes granted. Last night, Saturday Night Live announced that the Nope star would host the show's Dec. 3 return. "Y'all got y'alls wish… guess [who] hosting @nbcsnl?" Palmer tweeted after the news was announced. "I'm so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn't do it without you ❤️?." This will be her first time performing on SNL, and she will be joined by musical guest SZA. Last month, SZA released her long-awaited single "Shirt" and hinted that she would soon follow up her album Ctrl with a new project. The news was announced during its sixth episode, hosted by Dave Chappelle, which is SNL's first since the midterm elections.

It follows the same pattern as last season, which began with four consecutive episodes, took a week off before three more episodes, then took two weeks off before returning Dec. 11 for two final episodes. The other hosts so far this season were Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Amy Schumer. This year has been a busy one for Palmer. Along with launching a digital TV network, responding to the internet's fan castings, and starting a podcast, she also found the time to shine on the Nope press tour. Her admirers are no doubt waiting for the flood of memes that will follow from her appearance on the comedy sketch show. Read on to witness some of the (humorously over-the-top) Twitter excitement over Palmer's hosting gig.