'Elvis' Fans Are Still Obsessing Over the Electrifying Biopic
Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis is available to stream at home, so fans who missed it at the theater are just now beginning to sing its praises. With all the other blockbuster movies to rave about this summer, some feel that Elvis was overlooked. Here's a look at some of the fresh chatter popping up on social media.
Elvis premiered in theaters back in June, and it became available to rent or purchase on digital stores on Aug. 9. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting on Sept. 13, and HBO Max just announced that it will be added to the catalog on Friday, Sept. 2. However they've seen it, many fans of the film feel like it hasn't gotten its due attention so far. They have praised Luhrmann's directing as well as the screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, along with the performances of Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and the rest of the cast.
Elvis had an uphill battle in a few distinct ways, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theatrical releases. Still, it's clear that the movie has found its crowd. Here's a look at what they're saying online.
Re-Watchers
August 28, 2022
I swear Baz Luhrmann put some sort of drug in that Elvis movie. People have seen this movie 11+ times. they’re on tik tok talking about having withdrawals from seeing it. Is it cause Austin butler is hot or cause it’s just really good OR both?— 𝐿𝒾𝒶🌻🌙 (@adore_wwoman) August 25, 2022
Style
god this movie is so cool https://t.co/4zrH9ER5kB— caitlin / puke (@slowpuke_) August 28, 2022
its a really good Elvis movie, its just a good movie in general. If you weren't a fan before seeing the movie you are now...— Dave Vera (@VeraDavezvera) August 22, 2022
Butler
no one beside Austin could have played Elvis the way he did, and you can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/jb536uSn3I— cla saw Elvis x11 (@shannarabutler) August 27, 2022
God THIS MAN #elvismovie pic.twitter.com/lMMtpHKZFg— AB ✨⚡️ (@suspiciouselvis) August 28, 2022
Editing
Say what you want about Elvis, but the editing of the film is truly astounding. pic.twitter.com/99g9D8mt7l— Alessandra (@alessandra_kr) August 21, 2022
Time Skips
when I saw the movie for the first time I was amazed by Austin's performance, it looked so realistic— angel:) PINNED (@angelrry2) August 26, 2022
At the end I was speachless, Baz chose the perfect person to perform Elvis's role, it was perfect! https://t.co/VY5XQMpFga
austin butler KILLED it in that elvis movie— elle⁴⁷ (@gissellexsan) August 19, 2022
Defensive
I keep finding myself in situations where I’m fervently defending Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis after 2-3 beverages— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 28, 2022
Impending Binge
cant wait to stream it an unhealthy amount! pic.twitter.com/pmAiAyz6bj— mikenna (@hwrdperez) August 27, 2022
Finally, many fans joked about their preparations for the release of Elvis on HBO Max. They predicted a lot more re-watches and binge-watches on the horizon, and perhaps another influx of die-hard fans.