'Elvis' Fans Are Still Obsessing Over the Electrifying Biopic

By Michael Hein

Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis is available to stream at home, so fans who missed it at the theater are just now beginning to sing its praises. With all the other blockbuster movies to rave about this summer, some feel that Elvis was overlooked. Here's a look at some of the fresh chatter popping up on social media.

Elvis premiered in theaters back in June, and it became available to rent or purchase on digital stores on Aug. 9. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting on Sept. 13, and HBO Max just announced that it will be added to the catalog on Friday, Sept. 2. However they've seen it, many fans of the film feel like it hasn't gotten its due attention so far. They have praised Luhrmann's directing as well as the screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, along with the performances of Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and the rest of the cast.

Elvis had an uphill battle in a few distinct ways, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theatrical releases. Still, it's clear that the movie has found its crowd. Here's a look at what they're saying online.

Re-Watchers

Many fans have marveled at the trend of obsessive re-watching around this movie.

Style

Fans praised the movie for conveying the style and swagger that Elvis Presley was best known for.

Butler

Of course, many fans are understandably fixated on the titular star of this movie played by Austin Butler. His performance has been widely lauded, and fans argue that he is the only actor who could have put together this wide-ranging performance.

Editing

Many viewers are enthralled by the way this film is edited, with constant motion and swelling sound to build tension in a way that many other blockbusters aren't doing these days.

Time Skips

It is typically difficult for one actor to play the same character at several different ages – a problem that plagues biopics like this one. Thanks to some superb makeup and costuming as well as his own transformative performance, Butler pulled it off.

Defensive

Fans admit that they often find themselves defending Elvis from the typical criticisms leveled at it.

Impending Binge

Finally, many fans joked about their preparations for the release of Elvis on HBO Max. They predicted a lot more re-watches and binge-watches on the horizon, and perhaps another influx of die-hard fans.

