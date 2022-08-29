'Elvis' Fans Are Still Obsessing Over the Electrifying Biopic

Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis is available to stream at home, so fans who missed it at the theater are just now beginning to sing its praises. With all the other blockbuster movies to rave about this summer, some feel that Elvis was overlooked. Here's a look at some of the fresh chatter popping up on social media.

Elvis premiered in theaters back in June, and it became available to rent or purchase on digital stores on Aug. 9. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting on Sept. 13, and HBO Max just announced that it will be added to the catalog on Friday, Sept. 2. However they've seen it, many fans of the film feel like it hasn't gotten its due attention so far. They have praised Luhrmann's directing as well as the screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, along with the performances of Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and the rest of the cast.

Elvis had an uphill battle in a few distinct ways, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theatrical releases. Still, it's clear that the movie has found its crowd. Here's a look at what they're saying online.