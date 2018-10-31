‘SNL’: Ariana Grande Fans Did Not Find Pete Davidson’s Birth Control Joke Funny

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson did not shy away from his high-profile engagement to Ariana Grande during the season premiere. However, the pop star’s fans think one of his jokes crossed a line.

Davidson appeared as himself during the show’s weekly Weekend Update segment to discuss the relationship. He first joked about a prenuptial agreement, then he went into a fictional confession that he had secretly taken away Grande’s birth control to ensure she did not leave him.

“Obviously, I wanted one (a prenup). God forbid we split up, and she takes half my sneakers,” Davidson joked. “Last night I switched her birth control to Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but I want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Pete Davidson’s joke about switching out Ariana’s birth control – I’m sure those lights are bright but read the room bro — Nick Kreiss (@nickkreiss) September 30, 2018

Grande fans and onlookers were not too fond of the made-up situation, which equates to sexual assault, if it was genuine.

“Pete Davidson made a joke about switching Ariana’s birth control? Nah I’m really done with SNL,” one fan wrote, later adding she hoped Davidson “falls off a cliff.”

Another fan added, “Pete Davidson’s joke about switching out Ariana’s birth control – I’m sure those lights are bright but read the room bro.”

This is far from the first time Davidson has been criticized for his remarks about his fiancée. Past jokes, including one made about the Manchester bombing, have made him very unpopular among her fan base, so much so that he has apparently received death threats.

“I hate it (the new attention). It’s awful. I’m so scared. I got death threats,” Davidson said on Weekend Update. “Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Pete Davidson are all people who’ve gotten death threats.”

He then made light of the situation, joking that he did not discover the death wishes from authorities but from his building’s doorman instead.

“I assumed I would find out about it like they do in movies,” he said. “Like, the government’s in your living room with headsets and there are detectives in suits, and they’re like, ‘Sir, we have a situation.’ That’s not how I found out. I was leaving my building and my doorman said, ‘Yo man somebody tryin’ to kill you.’”

Grande has not publicly commented on Davidson’s Weekend Update appearance as of press time.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

