‘SNL’ Announces Kristen Stewart and Coldplay for November 2 Episode

Saturday Night Live finally revealed which musical act will join Kristen Stewart in an upcoming episode. The NBC variety sketch series finally revealed Coldplay will return to the stage for the Nov. 2 episode of Season 45. The performances mark the sixth time the band has appeared as musical guests on the show, and will be a comeback for the group in anticipation of the release of their latest album.

The show also revealed Thursday that singer and actor Harry Styles will be pulling double duty on the show. The “Lights Up” singer will be acting as host and musical guest or the Nov. 16 episode.

Stewart was revealed as the host for the Nov. 2 episode ahead of the Season 45 premiere. However, the musical guest was not unveiled, with many fans hoping Ariana Grande would set in to perform.

‼️‼️ NOVEMBER SHOWS ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/swdp0j4bhq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2019

The singer executive produced and makes multiple appearances in the soundtrack for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film, which stars Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The film, set to be released in November, also stars Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and Patrick Stewart. The episode marks Kristen Stewart’s second time hosting the show.

Coldplay had been teasing a new project to followers on social media for weeks before announcing an official release for their eight studio album, Everyday Life.

The new double album is set to be released Nov. 22. Billboard reports the album will be divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset. The band also surprised fans Thursday with the release of two singles from the album: “Orphans” and “Arabesque.”

The band revealed the album’s trackless using the classified sections of the hometown newspapers of its four members. The outlet also reports the cover art for the album is based on a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band, The Wedding Band and Dance Orchestra.

Hosts this season so far include Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and David Harbour. Musical guests include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabelo. Eddie Murphy is also set to return to the series for its Dec. 21 episode. His return marks his official return to the series since he left the show in 1984. He made another quick cameo during the show’s 40th Anniversary celebration.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode airs Oct. 26 and will feature Chance the Rapper as both host and musical guest.